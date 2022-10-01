Mpho Molepo (Fats from Rhythm City): Age, family, TV shows, profile, net worth

Mpho Molepo is a South African actor, musician, director, and producer. Many people recognize him as Fats, a role he plays in Rhythm City. But interestingly, he has been passionate about acting since age three. So often, many people confuse him for Mpho Joseph Molepo, who plays Kabisi Moroka from Generations.

Indeed, talent alone is not enough to make someone a superstar. It is evident from Mpho Molepo’s successful journey in the entertainment scene. Since childhood, his father has mentored him to be who he is today. Most importantly, he has been consistent and diligent. Additionally, he has starred together with his father in some TV shows. His father is an iconic TV star and director.

Mpho Molepo's profile summary and bio

Full name Mpho Molepo Famous as Fats from Rhythm City Gender Male Date of birth 15 May 1979 Age 42 years old (of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Johannesburg, Gauteng Province, South Africa Current residence City of Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Father Arthur Molepo Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Education Market Theatre Laboratory, Eastside College (Arts) Profession Actor, musicians, director, producer Year active 1998 – present Net worth $250,000 Instagram @molepo.m Twitter @Molepo_Mpho

Where does Fats from Rhythm City come from?

The actor is originally from Johannesburg, Gauteng Province, South Africa. He was born into a family of celebrities. However, only one of Mpho Molepo's parents is famous – only his father is known to the public. The identity of his mother is yet to be established.

What is Mpho Molepo's nationality?

He is a South African national of black ethnicity.

Educational background

His love for acting started at the tender age of 3. He used to accompany his father into theatre halls, where he performed. Later, he enrolled in Theatre Laboratory and Eastside College to study art.

Who is the father of Mpho Molepo?

His father is Arthur Molepo – a legendary actor, editor, musician, and sculptor. He is famous for portraying Busang in Generations. The actor has also starred in Rhythm City (as Sydney Shabalala) and Skeem Saam (as Captain Malebana) alongside his son.

Is Mpho Joseph Molepo related to Arthur Molepo?

The two are not related by blood but only share a surname. Therefore, he is not his son, as many people speculate. However, in one of his interviews, Arthur said that all the Molepos are related. He revealed that they met in 1994 in the entertainment industry.

Does Mpho Molepo have siblings?

He is the only child in his family. Some people, however, presume that Mpho Joseph Molepo is his biological brother, which is not the case. In February 2019, actor Mpho Molepo also shared a post with Joseph. Part of the caption reads,

Same name, same dress code. We are just being ourselves.

How old is Mpho Molepo?

As of 2022, Mpho Molepo's age is 42 years. He was born on 15 May 1979. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career

Mpho is an actor, independent producer, voiceover artist, musician, and director. He began his acting career while he was in college. In 1997, he was cast in Ga-Mchangani, a Market Theatre production. Two years later, he landed another role in Via Soweto. His role on the show saw him bag an FNB Vita Awards nomination.

Mpho Molepo's TV shows

The actor has starred in several movies since he made his acting debut. Some of the popular ones are:

TV show Role Zone 14 ( seasons 1, 2, & 3) Digger Moloi Zero Tolerance (season 1) Peter Tladi Yizo Yizo (season 3) Magaula Thuli noThulani (season 1) Tshumo Sober Companion (season 1) Kagiso Skeem Saam (season 10) Jazzy T Rhythm City (season 1) Fats Ngempela (season 1) Thuso Mazinyo dot Q. (season 1) Kaya Impilo: The Scam (season 1) Israel iKhaya - Season 1 Uncle Joseph iKhaya - Season 2 Uncle Joseph DiepCity (season 1) Thami

In 2012, he produced a play about people living with Albinism. He was inspired by the story of one young albino girl. The play titled Mama I Want The Black That You Are was used for education awareness in his national tour.

What is Mpho Molepo's net worth?

Mpho Molepo from Skeem Saam has an alleged net worth of $250,000. However, the actor has not publicly declared his exact net worth. His primary source of wealth is his career in the entertainment scene.

Who is Mpho Molepo's wife?

The actor is very discrete when it comes to personal matters. As a result, it is challenging to know whether he is married. Thus, many presume Fats from Rhythm City is single.

Mpho Molepo is an extraordinarily talented actor and filmmaker. The actor has followed in his father’s footsteps. He has already starred in several TV shows, making a name for himself in the Mzansi entertainment industry.

