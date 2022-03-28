The Wife star Bonko Khoza has shared beautiful snaps of his traditional wedding that was held at his home over the past weekend

The popular actor and his wife, Lesego, got hitched about a year ago but they put their uMembeso on hold because they couldn't find the right time to celebrate with their families

Mzansi celebs and fans took to social media and congratulated Bonko and his lovely makoti after he shared the pics on his timeline

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Bonko Khoza has taken to social media to share beautiful snaps of traditional wedding. The Wife actor and his beautiful wife, Lesego, had their uMembeso at the weekend.

‘The Wife’ star Bonko Khoza and his wife Lesego had their traditional wedding over the weekend. Image: @bonkokhoza

Source: Instagram

The star and his boo had been a married couple for more than a year but they just couldn't find the right time to celebrate their love traditionally. The lovebirds looked stunning during their wedding over the weekend.

Bonko took to Instagram to share their loved-up pics. According to TshisaLIVE, the thespian penned a sweet caption for the snaps. He said the ceremony was special in both he and his wife's lives.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi celebs and Bonko's followers took to his comment section to congratulate the star and his lovely bae.

The Wife actor Abdul Khoza commented:

"The best couple I know."

iamthatpj wrote:

"Congratulations brother!!! May your home be filled with love, joy and laughter always."

babalwa.mtshiselwa said:

"ABSOLUTELY PERFECT!!!!! It was a day to never forget. Thank you lovers."

magalecious commented:

"I watched your video on YouTube @#Definelove. I can truly say that you are a great couple. Quite compatible."

saraiquinice wrote:

"SOOO beautiful. Congrats on your celebration."

heiskabelo_ added:

"Congratulations my fam!! Wishing you many more years of love!"

Bonko Khoza led 13 Weeks to Find Mr Right creative producer shares more details

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the creative producer of 13 Weeks to Find Mr Right has opened about about what peeps should expect on the 13-part series. Penguin Films producer Roberta Durrant shared more details about the SABC 1 rom-com series.

The show is led by Bonko Khoza who is currently hot property when it comes to acting. He is the lead actor in the trending Showmax show, The Wife. Bonko portrays the character of Zakhele in the new series.

According to ZAlebs, actress Kea Zawadi plays the role of Nkuli in the upcoming programme. Roberta shared that the story is "extremely relatable". She said fans can expect a refreshing and eccentric take on rom-com series.

Source: Briefly News