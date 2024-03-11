Nasty C's net worth: The rapper's salary, career, cars, and house

Nasty C is one of South Africa's most talented emerging rappers who has found international fame apart from his home country. With an ever-growing career in rap and limited acting, his value reflects his substantial commercial success. What is Nasty C’s net worth in 2024?

Nasty C’s full name is Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo. Photo: Dereck Green and Oupa Bopape (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Nasty C's full name is Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, but he commonly goes by David Junior Ngcobo. According to Pianity, Nsikayesizwe has been nominated for over 30 awards thanks to his talent and has won eight awards, including three South African Music Awards for Best Male Artist, Best Newcomer, and Best Collaboration.

Nasty C's profile summary

Full name Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo Nickname ‘Nasty C’ Date of birth February 11, 1997 Age 27 years old in 2024 Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Soweto, Gauteng, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current nationality South African Marital status Single Ethnicity Black Gender Male Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents David Maviyo Ngcobo Mother’s name unknown (deceased) Children One son Profession Singer-songwriter, rapper, record producer and actor Net worth $3 million Social media profiles Instagram X (Twitter)

The rapper's career has been on the up, with IOL reporting that Nasty C and American rapper Rick Ross were on an Instagram live chat, discussing their respective careers and a possible collaboration between the duo. With his career at its peak, what is Nasty C’s net worth?

How much is Nasty C's net worth in 2024?

Nasty C's net worth is reported differently on various websites. Briefly.co.za previously reported his net worth as $3 million, the most frequently reported value. SASSA Loans says Nasty C's net worth in rands is R 65,139,025, but an authority source has not confirmed this.

Nasty C, David Junior Ngcobo, was born in Soweto, Gauteng. Photo: Gareth Cattermole (modified by author)

Source: Original

Net worth of other South African rappers

Since he is considered one of the richest artists in South Africa, how does Nasty C's net worth compare to other local rappers? A-Reece's net worth has been reported as $1.5 million by various sources, including Financepedia, and $3 million from sources like Buzz South Africa and Answers Africa, which are estimated to be somewhere in-between.

Late rapper AKA’s net worth was reported by sources, including Buzz South Africa, as $12 million, with other sources, like The South African, stating the value as $15 million. Financepedia reports Cassper Nyovest’s net worth as $8 million.

How many units has Nasty C sold?

In 2019, SA Hip Hop Mag mentioned that the rapper sold 46,000 units of his 2018 album Strings and Bling. There is no updated value for how many further units he sold as of 2024.

Nasty C's assets

Nasty C has earned himself an elaborate house and car collection through his successful career. The location of Nasty C’s house has not been disclosed, but it is reported that he lives in an affluent area of Johannesburg.

Netizensvn.com reported that the rapper's lavish lifestyle has been increasingly less on display following his home being broken into by armed attackers. However, the four individuals who broke into his house were restrained.

The rapper also has an impressive car collection with a clear preference for Mercedes-Benz. Nasty C’s cars include Mercedes-Benz AMG GT, Mercedes-Benz A-Class, Mercedes-Benz C43, and Mercedes-Benz AMG C63 Coupe.

Nasty C’s net worth in 2024 is most reported as $3 million. Photo: Paras Griffin and Oupa Bopape (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Who is the best rapper in SA?

Determining who the best rappers are depends on personal preference. However, here are the most famous rappers in the country according to multiple sources, in no particular order:

Cassper Nyovest

AKA (deceased)

Kwesta

Nasty C

A-Reece

Costa Titch

K.O

HHP (Hip Hop Pantsula)

Blxckie

YoungstaCPT

Personal life

Nasty C has had a successful career, but his personal life has been tragic. Nsikayesizwe lost his mother while he was a baby and was raised without a mother figure in his life. He was an introverted child, and music was his first form of expression. What else do we know of his life outside of the limelight?

Nasty C's age

Nsikayesizwe was born on February 11, 1997, and is 27 in 2024. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Where is Nasty C from?

The famous South African rapper was born in Soweto, Gauteng, South Africa. Nsikayesizwe's mother died when he was only 11 months old in a fatal car accident, and he relocated to Kwa-Zulu Natal to live with his father, David Maviyo Ngcobo.

News24 reported that Nsikayesizwe had an interview with E! VIP in early 2023, discussing his life growing up and the challenges that came with it. Regarding growing up shy, he said:

'I wasn't a talkative kid, I was an introvert, I didn't have a lot of friends. Writing music and rapping was my first form of expression … That's what I connected to and helped me learn to express myself.'

Nsikayesizwe also addressed the loss of his mother and mentioned he was only curious about what happened to his mother in his teens. The actor said:

'I've always had stepmothers growing up; it's just something I thought every other family went through.'

Nasty C sold over 46,000 units of his 2018 album Strings and Bling by 2019. Photo: Timothy Norris and Maury Phillips (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Aspirations for acting

In the same interview quoted above, Nsikayesizwe expressed that although he always wanted to be on the small screen, he was unsure if acting suited him. Nsikayesizwe said:

'I've always wanted to be on a big screen, whether it's music videos, TV performances, acting, anything like that. I've always been a huge fan of movies since I was a kid. Being in Blood and Water was amazing; it was a lot of fun. It made me respect actors even more than I already did. I always thought it was easy, and you just lie and play pretend, but there's way more to it than that.'

Does Nasty C have children?

In August 2023, the rapper confirmed that he and his long-term girlfriend, Sammie Heavens, became parents to a baby boy named Oliver. Oliver was born a few weeks before the announcement.

Sammie Heavens and Nsikayesizwe are high school sweethearts. The couple made their relationship public in 2017 and have been going strong since. Sammie is a social media personality and fashion enthusiast.

Social media profiles

As of March 7, 2024, his Instagram page has 4.7 million followers. His X (Twitter) page has 2.1 million followers.

Nasty C's net worth reflects his massive commercial success, being one of the country's most beloved and successful artists. Although Nsikayesizwe has experienced some struggles, the rapper overcame personal tragedy and became one of South Africa's greatest exports.

