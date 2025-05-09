Amapiano music producer Kabza De Small has cancelled all of his upcoming weekend gigs

In his statement, Kabza De Small revealed that he has fallen ill and would not be able to attend any of his performances

Mzansi and fans have sent their well wishes, with some expressing disappointment, while others wished him a speedy recovery

Kabza De Small will no longer be attending his weekend gigs. Image: Kabelo Motha

Source: Instagram

South African music producer Kabza De Small has announced that he will be cancelling all of his upcoming weekend gigs.

Why Kabza cancelled his gigs

One-half of the amapiano music group Scorpion Kings, Kabza De Small, has issued a statement explaining why he has decided to cancel his gigs. Fans who were eager to witness the Nana Thula hitmaker live will unfortunately miss out as he will not be attending.

This is because Kabza De Small had fallen ill, making it impossible for him to work and travel to the various establishments.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"To my beloved fans, due to a very sudden and unfortunate illness, I regret to inform you that I will not be able to perform this weekend at various establishments," Kabza said.

"I sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to the event organisers, their sponsors and to my supporters and truly appreciate your understanding during this challenging time. We are committed to working with the promoters to find a suitable alternative date for my performances, I can't wait to see you all soon!" he continued.

Kabza De Small's fans wish him speedy recovery

His fans were understandably disappointed by the news, however, they did wish him a speedy recovery.

Kabza De Small stated that he has fallen sick. Image: Kabelo motha

Source: Instagram

kgosietopis lauded:

"Professionalism at its best. Not just leaving people hanging."

rofhedza_ joked:

"Give me your USBs and one Amiri t-shirt, I will go play for you, my king, plus I am also short, so yeah."

hertzvibe1 stated:

"Get well Papito. Alex loves you mfanasekhaya."

blackpanther125_rsa shared:

"Recover well, grootman. Get all the rest you need."

kele_megano said:

"Feel better soon, Papta."

Does amapiano have superstars?

Not according to Nadia Nakai! Rapper Nadia Nakai spoke to Tshego in his podcast, saying there are no superstars in the amapiano music biz.

“What the problem could be is that a lot of the Amapiano artists are churned out too quickly. You can’t even attach yourself to them anymore. There are so many Piano artists that are coming with a hit song, and then they disappear, and then another comes in, and then they disappear. Like the fan can’t even attach to the person, that’s beyond the music,” she said.

People seem to disagree with Nadia, with some saying she was speaking facts, while others said it was utter nonsense.

Tickets for Kabza and Maphorisa show divide SA

In a previous report from Briefly News, ticket prices for the highly anticipated amapiano music festival by the DJ duo Scorpion Kings have frustrated many of their fans, who said that they are expensive.

Upon announcing that the tickets are live, some fans noticed that the cheaper ones have sold out.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News