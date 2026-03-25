On Wednesday, 25 March 2026, Stephanie Be announced that she was leaving 5 FM after over 10 years at the SABC station

The broadcaster shared a video on her official Instagram account, sharing some details of her departure from 5FM

In the comments section, fans reacted with sadness, appreciation, and support for her next chapter

Stephanie confirmed that she was exiting 5FM after over a decade at the station. Image: stephaniebe

Source: Instagram

Renowned broadcaster Stephanie Be left her fans in tears after confirming she was leaving 5FM after 13 years.

Taking to her official Instagram account on Wednesday, 25 March 2026, the host of 5 Mid-Mornings announced that she would be leaving the SABC station after more than a decade. The post was captioned:

“After 13 years, I wasn’t about to Irish exit. My final few shows on 5FM are here ♥️ Thank you for letting me grow up with you 🧍‍♀️”

In the video, Stephanie Be, who presented the 2025 Telkom Radio Award-nominated show, shared that she was leaving the radio station.

“There are things in life that don't really feel like they can be said in one sentence, right? Some things are, like, way too big for that, and this, I think, is definitely one of them. So please bear with me, OK? I'm gonna try and do this without my voice getting shaky. I wanted to say this properly because after 13 years on 5FM. I didn't want to wait until the very last minute and then sort of quietly slip out the back door. So, with a very full and grateful heart, I would like to tell you that these are going to be my final few shows on 5 FM,” she said.

She emphasised that she was not exiting 5FM immediately. Stephanie B didn’t reveal what she would be doing next.

"So, this is not the final goodbye. Not yet, not yet. We've still got a few last shows together, and I really want us to do what we've always done, what we've been doing for years, what I've been doing on mid-mornings for like 5 or 6 years now. I want us to laugh and chat and celebrate and be in it together because that's what we've always done. But it did need to tell you now because this mattered too much to leave it unsaid until the last minute. But these are officially my last few days on 5FM,” Stephanie said.

Watch the video by clicking the link.

What did SA say about Stephanie Be exiting 5FM?

In the comments, social media users expressed gratitude to Stephanie Be and wished her the best in her next career chapter.

Here are some of the comments:

msizijames said:

“Well done on a great innings, Steph ❤️🎉 looking forward to what’s next.”

tiaan_pappa_t remarked:

“My wife and I only listen to your show, Steph 🔥 looking forward to seeing what your next chapter holds 🫡”

josh_mbuwani gushed:

“Thank you for everything, Stephanie. You got me through high school all the way through to my working life. Thank you and thank you again. On behalf of everyone in South Africa.”

Stephanie Be announced she was leaving 5FM. Image: stephaniebe

Source: Instagram

MacG's former employee joins YFM in major line-up shake-up

Meanwhile, Briefly News recently reported that YFM announced that a former presenter on MacG's Podcast and Chill Network was one of the new faces joining the youth station.

The new line-up sparked mixed reactions, with some fans excited and others critical, especially about Shimza’s return.

Source: Briefly News