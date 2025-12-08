Relebogile Mabotja won a prestigious award in the media industry, recognising her contributions over two decades

The award win came for her weekday radio show, which airs in the afternoons on 702, a leading South African radio station

The news highlighted Mabotja's significance in the Commercial category of which she scooped the award

Relebogile Mabotja won Best Talk Show award at Telkom Radio Awards. Images: relebogile

Relebogile Mabotja, an award-winning broadcaster with two decades in television and radio, won the Best Talk Show in the Commercial category at the Telkom Radio Awards.

The awards were sponsored by Telkom to honour excellence in South African radio across categories like news, music and talk formats.

The win comes just under a month since her nomination was announced.

Relebogile's win comes at a moment where her influence is felt more broadly than ever. She has long been seen as a storyteller who approaches complex societal issues with clarity, empathy and courage.

Other nominees included Sol Phenduka, whose nomination came after he was fired from Kaya FM.

Relebogile Mabotja's expansive career highlights her journey

Across her wide-ranging career, Mabotja has built a legacy defined by consistency, excellence and reinvention.

From major national broadcasts to tender interviews that linger with audiences long after the microphones switch off, Mabotja's contribution was described as having been "nothing short of transformative".

Relebogile Mabotja is grateful for her win

With 12 years in the radio game, Relebogile Mabotja couldn’t stop beaming as she thanked her 702 and Primedia family for the big win.

She showed love to her producers, Pachida Mabisi and Abel Mabelane, saying their hard work is the secret sauce behind the show.

And, of course, she gave a huge shout-out to her listeners, the real heartbeat of her afternoons.

According to Relebogile, their energy and support are what keep SA radio alive and that’s the award that truly matters to her.

Relebogile Mabotja enjoys a career that continues to level up

This win is another big moment in Relebogile Mabotja’s journey, which just keeps growing with purpose.

Even after the celebration, she’s staying focused on what matters most, that is, using her mic to inform, inspire and spark the conversations Mzansi cares about.

It’s clear why she remains one of the most respected voices in SA media. And just so you know? This is her fifth radio nomination and her second well-deserved win.

Relebogile Mabotja claps back at troll

As she celebrates her personal wins, Mabotja still has to contend with vile online trolls.

Recently, she has had to defend herself against those who sought to shame her for her body.

The Showmax's Untied star had shared some cool photos from her getaway in Paris, when the troll commented about her body and food.

A troll by the handle @MosolwaG commented at the time, "You still eat with that body?"

But Mabotja did not take that hate lying low. She responded with, "Should I eat with yours?" The response saw many users on X doubling it down, in support of her.

Relebogile Mabotja clapped back at troll. Image: relebogile

Relebogile Mabotja thrives anyway

Despite the online trolling she faces, Mabotja succeeds, anyway, professionally.

Briefly News previously reported that Mabotja landed an exciting gig to present a popular TV show.

