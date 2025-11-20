Relebogile Mabotja received a nomination in the media industry, recognising her contributions over two decades

The award consideration came for her weekday radio show, which airs in the afternoons

Her team announced the news, highlighting elements of the show's format and listener engagement

Relebogile Mabotja was nominated for Best Talk Show at Telkom Radio Awards.

Source: UGC

Relebogile Mabotja, an award-winning broadcaster with two decades in television and radio, earned a nomination for Best Talk Show in the Commercial category at the Telkom Radio Awards. The announcement came from her team on November 19, 2025, spotlighting her program, 702 Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja, which broadcasts weekdays at 1 p.m. on 702, a Johannesburg-based station under Primedia Broadcasting.

The awards, sponsored by Telkom, honour excellence in South African radio across categories like news, music, and talk formats, with winners to be revealed at a gala event in early 2026. Mabotja's nomination positions her alongside other commercial talk hosts, based on entries submitted by stations and judged by an independent panel of media experts.

The programme, which runs for three hours each weekday, features a mix of interviews, discussions, and segments that address current events and personal stories. Listeners tune in for conversations that cover topics from family dynamics to cultural insights, with Mabotja, who taught Anthony Hamilton dance moves recently, guiding the flow from her Johannesburg studio.

Her team described the show in the announcement as a space that combines South Africa's daily realities with elements of warmth and inquiry. This marks the latest recognition in Mabotja's career, following previous awards for her broadcasting work.

The show format blends depth with daily connection

702 Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja structures its content around recurring segments that draw from listener input and guest appearances.

The Parenting Segment examines family issues through shared experiences, while the Masterclass feature brings in discussions on psychology and culture. Guests have included cartoonist Zapiro, who joined for a session on creative process, and comedian Donovan Goliath, who spoke during the Upside of Failure segment about turning professional setbacks into lessons.

Other episodes have delved into topics like survivor's remorse and the world of stanced car enthusiasts, shifting from heavy reflections to lighter explorations of subcultures.

Producers Pachida Mabisa and Abel Mabelane handle the behind-the-scenes coordination, ensuring segments align with the show's rhythm. Mabotja has hosted the program since its launch in 2022, following stints on other 702 slots and earlier roles at stations like Kaya FM.

The nomination reflects submissions from Primedia, which entered the show based on its 2025 episodes, judged on criteria including content quality, audience interaction, and production values. Listeners engage through calls, social media, and email, contributing stories that shape upcoming broadcasts.

Awards event sets stage for industry gathering

The Telkom Radio Awards, in their 10th year as of 2025, receive entries from over 50 stations nationwide, covering public and commercial broadcasters. Judging panels, appointed by the National Association of Broadcasters, review audio samples and listener feedback submitted by October 2025. Past winners in the Best Talk Show category have included programs from Cape Talk and RSG, with 702 taking the commercial slot in 2024 for a different afternoon entry. The ceremony, typically held in Sandton, brings together 500 industry professionals for announcements and networking.

Relebogile Mabotja entered broadcasting in the early 2000s.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi's evolving radio landscape

Despite critics calling radio "dying", well-known radio personalities in Mzansi have gone on to start their own radio stations, notably after being fired by the bigger stations. Briefly News previously reported that a famous radio host who was dismissed from Kaya FM launched their own station earlier this year.

