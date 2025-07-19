Unathi Nkayi has returned to the airwaves again after leaving Metro FM and getting dismissed at Kaya FM

The radio personality confirmed the launch of her new radio station, 938Whatsnext, over the weekend

South Africans and fans of the radio personality took to Unathi's video to congratulate her and are excited for what's next

Former Kaya FM radio personality launched her radio station on Saturday. Images: UnathiAfrica

Former Kaya 959 radio personality Unathi Nkayi has finally launched her radio station, 938 Whats Next.

The media personality who had social media buzzing when she wished her baby daddy, Thomas Msengana, a Happy Father's Day, has confirmed she will be working on the afternoon drive.

Social media user @donaldmakhasane shared a video on his X account of Nkayi confirming the launch of her radio station on Saturday, 19 July.

"South Africa, stand up and clap hands. Unathi started her radio station and it's up and running," he wrote.

South Africans congratulate the media personality

@Ssam216852 replied:

"I think she can also do podcasts and start her own brand like MacG, but for women, she has that type of influence."

@DineoBackUp said:

"She must have bought an existing station because getting approval from ICASA is almost impossible."

@Innocen02161817 responded:

"I love her show. This woman knows the soul of the listener hands down, I stan @Unathi."

@proudlyxeno replied:

"Gayton and his department to help friends start radio stations. We are fools. @grok, what would the estimated cost be to start a radio station in South Africa covering Gauteng?"

@MakhanyaSbuda wrote:

"These are stories we like to hear and read from our media! She has been on the radio for a very long time. Through the highs and lows, she finally has what she deserves. Starting a company where she is valued and has a say, 98FM. This is the education we want. I mean, she's an entrepreneur, a business owner. Not the ones having degrees but do not know how to apply their education! Big Ups Unathi, I wish you well, success in this new journey."

@Khwezi_Lomso1 responded:

"Soon, we will hear stories like she was funded by her sugar d*ddy or some politician, and they had a fallout. Now the radio station has to close down. You just can't trust these celebrities."

@Aya_Muzi said:

"Congratulations to Unathi, best wishes to her new endeavours."

@KgethengS replied:

"Unathi is probably a good person and talented. I acknowledge and can feel it without knowing her personally. However, there’s something unlikable about her."

@ntombz7 wrote:

"I'm tuned in to the frequency of freedom, good music. I must say 823 in Pretoria."

@DarkSk25 said:

"Congrats to sis Unathi. I am glad you didn't go the podcast route, where everybody lives. I am looking forward to hearing that voice again on the airwaves. Drive time is excellent!"

Media personality says she's thrilled to own a radio station. Images: UnathiAfrica

