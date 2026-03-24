On Tuesday, 24 March 2026, popular radio station YFM announced a refreshed line-up with new talent and returning names

DJ Shimza and a former presenter of one of the shows on MacG's Podcast and Chill Network were among the several new people joining YFM

The new line-up sparked mixed reactions, with some fans excited and others critical, especially about Shimza’s return

MacG's former employee landed a gig on YFM. Image: shimza.dj, yfm

Source: Instagram

A former employee of MacG’s Podcast and Chill Network has been unveiled as one of the new faces joining popular youth radio station, YFM.

On Tuesday, 24 March 2026, YFM announced new talent in its bid to freshen up its roster and attract new listeners.

In addition to the new faces, YFM announced the return of award-winning producer and club DJ Shimza. The South African DJ, who hosted his first residency in Ibiza, is set to take over the 9 to 10 pm slot on Saturday nights, hosting the Karma Karma Radio show. Shimza, whose real name is Ashley Raphala, is the former host of YFM’s YTKO slot.

MacG's former employee lands YFM gig

Among the new names joining YFM are Hip Hop producer and wheel spinner, DJ Sliqe. The first hip-hop DJ to win a South African Music Award (SAMA) will co-host The Hip Hop Agenda show every Sunday evening from 7 to 10 pm together with Roiii, a musician who was formerly signed to K.O’s record label Skhanda World.

Munaka, who was one of the hosts of Piano Pulse on MacG’s Podcast and Chill Network before leaving suddenly, also landed a gig on YFM. The influencer will host The Rizz from 5 to 6 pm. The show will spotlight rising stars and bridge the gap between what’s hot in the streets and what’s next on Y.

While YFM has introduced new faces, DJ Zan-D and Dimpho Makgotho have left the station.

What are South Africans saying about YFM's new shows?

Despite the changes, some shows on YFM will remain the same. Here’s a look at the shows that will be available on the Johannesburg-based station starting Wednesday, 1 April 2026:

Under the comments beneath a post shared by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, South Africans expressed mixed opinions. While some gave the new faces the thumbs up, others criticised the lineup, with several targeting Shimza.

@SIYA_VS said:

“Big shoutout Karen Mthethwa, she got to Y by winning a competition, now look at her!”

@H4835Venu criticised:

“Shimza had like over 400 flights last year, and he still wants the YFM money? What happened to giving other kids a chance? This is greed.”

@Firstofhisnames questioned:

“Where is Shimmy going to get the time? Or is it just a mix for that hour?”

@Fistaz_T lamented:

“Global Experience down to 2 hours😔”

@kamo_mash remarked:

“Sundays are sorted, hey 🔥 Sliqe and Roiii 7, 10 is a serious vibe. Mara Zan-D leaving?”

Mzansi reacted to YFM's new line-up. Image: mooo.nakaa, shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

Felix Hlophe sparks Gagasi FM exit rumours

Meanwhile, Briefly News recently reported that Felix Hlophe fuelled rumours that he was leaving Gagasi FM with a cryptic Facebook post.

Previously, Hlophe was temporarily removed from the airwaves amid viral abuse allegations.

Source: Briefly News