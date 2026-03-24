On Sunday, 22 March 2026, Felix Hlophe fuelled rumours that he was leaving Gagasi FM

Hlophe was previously temporarily removed from the airwaves following viral abuse allegations before returning to The Uprising

Fans expressed concern and nostalgia, while several others gave Felix Hlophe career advice

Felix Hlophe fuelled rumours he was exiting Gagasi FM. Image: Felix Hlophe

Source: Facebook

Renowned broadcaster and reality TV star Felix Hlophe sparked speculation about his future at Gagasi FM after sharing a cryptic post on Facebook.

This comes months after Gagasi FM temporarily pulled Hlophe off the airwaves after viral abuse claims.

While Hlophe returned to hosting The Uprising, the energetic weekday morning slot from 6 am to 9 am, where he teams up with Minnie Ntuli, he fuelled speculation that he might be leaving Gagasi FM with his latest social media post.

Felix Hlophe's cryptic post sparks Gagasi FM exit rumours

On Sunday, 22 March 2026, Felix Hlophe shared a post which featured several posters from shows he has hosted over the years. He shared posters of The Jump Start, The Big Bang, Midday Shandis and The Uprising, which he currently co-hosts with Minnie Ntuli. The post was captioned:

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“Reflections”

See the post below:

SA reacts to Felix Hlophe's cryptic post

The post quickly drew reactions online, with some questioning whether Felix Hlophe was leaving Gagasi FM. Other netizens advised Hlophe on which path to take should he leave the KwaZulu-Natal-based radio station. Several speculated that he was following in the footsteps of his former Gagasi co-host Khaya Dladla.

Here are some of the comments:

Nontobeko Tinex Mbulu Grootboom said:

“I hope the rumours about you leaving GFM are not true 😢, I can't imagine Gagasi mornings without you!”

Thandazile KaMashweme Khumalo remarked:

“Before the end, we all think of the beginning or where and when it started.”

Zama Ndlovu reminisced:

“Peak Gagasi was Flex with Njabs and Khaya 👌🏽”

Phindile Khulisiwe Yeni advised:

“I think it's time you went independent. You have the following: the future is independence; it has done very well in America. Those who broke off or were fired from mainstream media are killing it in the independent world, and they have the freedom to say whatever they like. The world is shifting; people trust indies more than mainstream now.”

U've Found Khanyezi asked:

“So are you really going to Ukhozi FM?”

Michael Mahlobo remarked:

“METRO FM, I hope you're watching, and you're gonna do the right thing.”

Lishley Grace Yamela

“I can't believe I just read an obituary 😭😭😭well ke. For a tree to grow, a seed needs to die. Mind you, the seed would be coming from a fruit that was enjoyed. But what purpose does the fruit serve if not to nourish the body? Then let's multiply it. My reflections on Felix Hlophe's reflections.”

South Africans reacted to Felix Hlophe's Facebook post. Image: Felix Hlophe

Source: Facebook

Felix Hlophe reportedly pays lobola for ex-girlfriend

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Felix Hlophe allegedly rekindled his relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Ayanda Bhengu, and took their love to the next level.

The radio and television personality's polygamy dream became a reality after he seemingly paid lobola for Bhengu and officially welcomed her into his family.

Source: Briefly News