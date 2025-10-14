The South African rugby community has been thrown into mourning as Mzansi rugby coach, Warren Abrahams, tragically passed away at the age of 43.

The South African rugby coach was the current Belgium women's national sevens rugby team mentor, and he was with the team at the ongoing Safari Sevens tournament in Nairobi, Kenya.

Abrahams hailed from Durbanville, Cape Town, and played for both Durbanville-Bellville and Stellenbosch University before transitioning into coaching. He quickly earned a reputation for his innovative methods, particularly in the sevens format of the game.

Abrahams gained coaching experience with Harlequins, England Sevens, and the United States of America Rugby before becoming the head coach of Wales Women in 2020.

Tributes pour in as Abrahams passes on

While the exact cause of Abrahams' death has not been officially confirmed, unverified reports indicate that he collapsed at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, received treatment at the scene, and was then rushed to a hospital in the city, where he later passed away.

Belgium decided to withdraw from the Safari Sevens tournament after the unfortunate incident. The federation released an official statement confirming the team's return home, as the players needed help to process the coach's death.

“The Belgium federation expressed that Warren was far more than just a coach—he was a mentor, a leader, and above all, a kind and generous human being.

"His smile, wisdom, and the calm strength he brought to the team will never be forgotten. The team has already returned to Belgium and will continue to receive psychological support to help them process this personal loss. Our thoughts are with Warren’s family, friends, and everyone whose lives he touched.”

Source: Briefly News