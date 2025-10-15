Eastern Cape Student Stabbed to Death in Housebreaking Incident

A student was killed and another was injured during a housebreaking robbery that went wrong in the Eastern Cape

The incident happened in Summerstrand, and the suspect entered the students' residence on the evening of 13 October 2025

The victim, who was fatally stabbed, died on the scene, and police have called for the public to come forward with information

SUMMERSTRAND, EASTERN CAPE — A female student was stabbed to death and another was injured in Humewood, Gqweberha, in the Eastern Cape on 14 October 2025.

According to IOL, the incident happened at a student's residence in Admirality Way in Summerstrand in the evening. The suspect broke into the house. Armed with a knife, he confronted one of the students and allegedly started stabbing her while she was screaming.

The other student was also stabbed during the incident and was rushed to the hospital. The suspect took two cellphones and a laptop. The 20-year-old was treated at the hospital, but the 23-year-old died on the scene.

Police call for more information

The South African Police Service called on the public to come forward with information that could assist in apprehending the suspect. They have launched a manhunt for the suspect.

