GEORGE - A female student from Nelson Mandela University was tragically stabbed to death at the George campus.

A female student from Nelson Mandela University was stabbed to death by another male student. Image: Nelson Mandela University/Facebook & Stock photo/Getty Images

The woman was killed at an on-campus residence by a fellow male student on Tuesday, 6 June.

Police arrest man responsible for murder of NMU female student

The university's management revealed that the man responsible for the tragic murder had been arrested and was taken into police custody, SABC News reported.

NMU released a statement that the incident unimaginably shakes the university and it will cooperate with the police investigation to ensure the victim receives the justice she deserves.

NMU organises counselling after tragic murder of female student

The university has dispatched counselling and psychosocial support for students and staff affected by the murder, TimesLIVE reported.

NMU said:

“As the university, especially affected students and staff, deals with the resultant emotions, we appeal for calm and sensitivity while the police investigation runs its course."

South Africans are fed up with prevalence of GBV in Mzansi

Below are some comments:

Telly Thabi Mthiyane said:

"Every year, many students are killed at their student residence as a mother to a girl child in varsity, I worry a lot... "

Aubrey Dikola mourned:

"I can imagine what the girl's parents are going through...Sending your child to school, and suddenly she is killed."

Bukwayinja Witted complained:

"Being a parent to a girl child these days is a nightmare."

Abel Moletelo Matloa demanded:

"So sad her perpetrator must be dealt with harshly."

Sbathandilenathi Thembela Zwelibanzi exclaimed:

"Devil is at work day and night destroying our kids! Oh Lord, have mercy."

Tariro Princess Tagu asked:

"Can we start negotiating for the death penalty to be brought back?"

Gu St Avo suggested:

"We need new law under this killing, death no court no jail but death."

