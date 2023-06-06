The people allegedly responsible for killing a woman outside the Wynburg Magistrate's court have been brought to justice

Police positively linked three men to the execution-style murder that was caught on CCTV camera

Early reports speculated that the woman was a witness in a criminal case, but the state clarified she was an accused in a murder matter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

CAPE TOWN - The men allegedly responsible for gunning a woman down near the Wynburg Magistrate's court have been charged for her execution-style murder.

Three men appeared in the Wynburg Magistrate's Court for the execution-style murder of a woman near the courthouse. Image: Darren Stewart & stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The three suspected killers appeared in the same court where they were charged with murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Woman's murder outside Wynburg Magistrate's Court caught on CCTV

The murder was caught on CCTV and happened in broad daylight just after the woman left the courthouse and was walking to the taxi rank on Thursday, 25 May, EWN reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said the accused were positively linked to the brazen murder through investigation and forensic evidence.

State debunk notion murdered woman was a witness in criminal case

After the CCTV footage spread like wildfire on social media, there were reports that the woman killed was a witness in a murder case.

However, Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Nicolette Bell said the woman was not a witness but rather an accused person in a murder case, TimesLIVE reported.

South Africans praise SAPS for swiftly arresting suspected Cape Town court murderers

Below are some comments:

John Stapelfeldt celebrated:

"Good job by the investigating officer. The cameras around the city are doing their job. Well done."

Carl Gwiritsani mourned

"Seeing that video was so disturbing and heartbreaking thing. May her soul rest in peace."

Bongeka Mbulelo added:

"Good job."

Tavhanyani Mainganye praised:

"Awuuu, thanks put them where they belong."

Bude Williams claimed:

"Same way as AKA it's like the same hitman did the job he's a professional killer."

Thandikaya Mazaleni said:

"Good job by the investigating team and the cameras around the city."

Durban domestic worker faces charges after CCTV catches her ‘colluding’ with criminals who robbed her employer

In another story, Briefly News reported that a domestic worker is facing the music for allegedly helping a pair of thieves rob her employer's home in Marianhill Park, Durban.

The 33-year-old opened a case of robbery and reported that she was hang-washing on the line when she heard a noise inside the house.

She claimed that she saw a man carrying a TV and that the other criminal broke the driveway gate. The domestic worker added that The Citizen reported that the robbers fled her employer's house in a silver car.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News