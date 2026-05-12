A Ghanaian national took to social media to commend the South African authorities for their cleanup campaign in Johannesburg

The social media users noted that while there are allegations of xenophobia, South African authorities were targeting illegal structures

Social media users commend the Ghanaian national for highlighting positive changes in South Africa amid the allegations of xenophobia

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Ghanaian national, @ghanaboynie, is earning praise for his take on the situation in South Africa amid allegations of xenophobia. Image: Gorica Poturak/ @ghanaboynie

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – A Ghanaian national is earning praise online for commending South African officials for cleaning up the streets of Johannesburg.

@ghanaboynie took to X (formerly Twitter) to note the work being done by officials in the Central Business District amid the allegations of xenophobia in South Africa.

Ghana has formally petitioned the African Union to place ‘recurring xenophobic attacks’ on African migrants on the agenda of its Mid-Year Coordination Meeting in June 2026 in Egypt. It has also issued safety advisories to its nationals in South Africa, telling them to keep a low profile amid anti-illegal immigration marches.

Ghanaian national commends South African officials

In his post on X, @ghanaboynie shared a clip of Johannesburg Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Group Corporate and Shared Services, Sithembiso Zungu, in Small Street in the CBD.

The clip shows the MMC notifying citizens that the municipality would be demolishing illegal structures and shops on Small Street. The initiative aims to enforce by-laws, restore order, and remove obstructions in the city centre.

Cleanup operations have taken place in the Johannesburg CBD, with illegal structures demolished. Image: @Crime_SpotterSA

Source: Twitter

In his post, @ghanaboynie noted that while people back home were protesting with their keyboards about xenophobia, South African authorities were demolishing illegal structures on their streets.

South Africans weigh in on the post

Social media users reacted to the post, commending @ghanaboynie for showing his fellow citizens what was actually happening in South Africa.

@k_mfundopraise stated:

“The way you are cooking them. The stove is on level 6.”

@GamsahabnidaL said:

“They make noise online, but on the ground, things are happening.”

@ThandaNgco94169 commented:

“I never skip your posts anywhere on social media because you are always telling the truth.”

@CurrencyForte7 urged:

“They are making changes to their country without apologies. Every African country must fight for its citizens and prevent the looting of its resources. Develop your country so your citizens do not become beggars abroad.”

@ruthlessRSA stated:

“Yes, we are claiming our streets and pavements. We need a safe and clean city.”

@PuleModise26875 added:

“Now we are strictly applying the law. They will regret the lies they spread against South Africa.”

@loMba_Cool exclaimed:

“Yes, sir. I hope your government is doing the same for structures and people who are breaking Ghana’s laws.”

@mazibuko_king said:

“Love you, bro, for being real and not blinded by propaganda. People are messing up our nation, and we will stop it.”

Ghanaians protest against illegal immigrants

Briefly News also reported that a video on TikTok showed how Ghanaian people took to the streets to address illegal immigration.

The marches in Ghana come after South Africans protested against illegal immigration with marches across the country.

The videos showed people in Ghana gathering for their own protests about people who were in their country illegally.

Source: Briefly News