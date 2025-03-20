Anlia Etzebeth commented on Rachel Kolisi's post on Instagram speaking about sharing her life journey on social media with her followers

The estranged wife of Siya Kolisi also explained why the process of sharing her journey on Instagram is important to her

Rachel's submission garnered different reactions from her followers and fans in the comment section of the post

The former wife of Siya Kolisi, Rachel Kolisi, has opened up on how sharing her life journey on social media has helped her while speaking on the importance of getting through her current transition.

The South African businesswoman and the Springboks star announced the end of their eight-year marriage on Instagram last year, October, and both have been going through some healing process since then especially the former.

Despite all the whole divorce issues, the former couple have been sharing updates about their life on their respective social media accounts, with Rachel showing mostly on her pages how she's transitioning from their situation.

Rachel Kolisi speaks on the importance of sharing her life journey since her recent issues on social media. Photo: rachelkolisi.

Source: Instagram

Anlia Etzebeth reacts to Rachel Kolisi's post online

Rachel, in an interview with Women’s Health SA, claimed she's comfortable with sharing her journey on Instagram despite being a private person as it serves as a special kind of medicine to her.

She also confirmed that some of her followers on Instagram have shared their own stories with her, and she feels elated to have connection with them on that social media platform.

"It's important to me to be real about how I’m doing and what I’m going through," the estranged wife of the Springboks captain shared with Women’s Health SA online.

"Although I'm a hugely private person, sharing my journey on Instagram has been a special kind of medicine. Many of my followers have shared their own stories with me, and I feel lucky to have that connection with them."

The interview went viral on Instagram as her fans and followers were joined by Anlia Etzebeth to comment on the post.

Anlia Etzebeth reacts as Rachel Kolisi opens up on her life journey after her divorce. Photo: Ashley Vlotman and David Davies.

Source: Getty Images

The SA singer gushes over Rachel's picture shared by Women’s Health SA, and talked about how she like it.

"Loooooove this photo @rachelkolisi 😍," Eben Etzebeth's wife said in the comment section while reacting to the post.

She also commented with three emojis "😍😍😍" on the post on IG.

Anlia and Rachel are fond of each other with the former's husband and the latter's ex-partner being close friends, as they play for both the South African Rugby National team and the Stormers at club level.

Fans react to Rachel Kolisi's talks about her journey

Rachel's interview sparked different reactions from fans on social media especially her followers and women supporting other women preachers.

Kritzinger Pieter En Alta said:

"You go girl!!!🔥"

Heather Geyle wrote

"Remarkable woman ❤️"

Hendrik Mouton reacted:

"A person must party, just do what you have to do! ,.. for yourself💫🥂."

Elna van Wyk shared:

"Thank you for sharing but more importantly thank you for being an inspiration."

Beverley Maphakane implied:

"Healing looks so beautiful 😍 🔥❤️."

Siya & Rachel 'react' as Kolbe celebrates wife's birthday

Briefly News earlier reported that Siya and Rachel Kolisi joined Chelsin Kolbe to celebrate his wife on her birthday.

The Springboks star posted a lovely tribute to his wife Layla on social media as she clocked 33 years old.

Source: Briefly News