Amakhosi midfield star Gaston Sirino celebrated the New Year by welcoming his third child to the world

The Uruguayan star joined Kaizer Chiefs at the start of the season and enjoyed a great start to life in Soweto before suffering a rib injury

Local football fans reacted on social media by praising the 33-year-old Sirino for the birth of his third child

Kaizer Chiefs' midfield star Gaston Sirino received praise from local fans after announcing the birth of his third child.

The Uruguayan Amakhosi star shared pictures of his infant son on social media and showed off festive celebrations with his family.

Kaizer Chiefs star and his partner celebrated the birth of their third child. Image: sirino_charango.

Source: Instagram

Since joining Chiefs at the start of the 2024/2025 season, Sirino enjoyed a stellar start to life in Soweto before suffering a rib injury, which has curtailed his progress.

Gaston Sirino adds to his family

Sirino showed off pictures of his new baby on Instagram:

While Sirino was praised for the addition to his family, the midfielder has recently been criticised after reports emerged that he refuses to train and faking injury.

Despite the reports, fans are eager to see him return to the pitch after he produced multiple man-of-the-match performances in the famous black and gold jersey.

Sirino celebrated Christmas with his family, according to his Instagram account:

Kaizer Chiefs need Sirino back

Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi will welcome Sirino back with open arms as the side hopes to build on their 1-0 victory over Chippa United on Sunday, 29 December 2024.

Fans also hope Chiefs can add quality to their squad during the January transfer window after being linked with Oswin Appollis, Fiston Mayele and Feisal Salum.

Uruguayan midfielder joined Kaizer Chiefs from Mamelodi Sundowns at the start of the 2024/2025 season. Image: sirino_charango/Instagram and KaizerChiefs/Twitter.

Source: UGC

Fans admire Sirino

Local football fans reacted on social media by saying Sirino is blessed with an adorable family following the arrival of their third child.

Tsho KO LO made a joke:

"I kept wondering why he was not scoring on the field; kanti, he scored somewhere else."

Goitsimodimo Pholoholo congratulated Sirino:

"Congratulations, player. Now come back to the field. I hope haters understand why you're out and not playing."

Kay Nkeke asked a question:

"So if the son were to be a football prospect, would SAFA be entitled to call him to represent Bafana?? Since he was born in SA?"

Ka Be Lo admires Sirino:

"Congratulations to him."

Mphikeleli Sbisi respects Sirino:

"Congratulations, my brother."

Moalosi Maluzah Bose sent well wishes:

"Congrats to him and his fiance."

Nkosinathi NattyNyc Mkhwanazi is proud:

"Congratulations, amigo. Born in South Africa to his South African parents."

Ps Aubrianho Madhloba is overjoyed:

"Congratulations! Kids are a blessing; having one really makes one proud."

Siyabonga Asekho wants more good news:

"Transfer window is open, Chiefs promised fans."

BRolly LUthando kept it short and sweet:

"Congratulations."

Former PSL star praises Gaston Sirino

As Briefly News reported, former Orlando Pirates winger Kermit Erasmus praised Kaizer Chiefs star Gaston Sirino amid reports that the Uruguayan has discipline issues.

Erasmus played with Sirino at Mamelodi Sundowns and denied that the player had discipline issues due to his constant professionalism.

