Kaizer Chiefs star Mduduzi Shabalala has emerged as a target for a European club during the January transfer window

Belgian side KSV Westerlo previously showed an interest in the 20-year-old, and reports have suggested an unnamed European side has joined the race for the youngster

Amakhosi fans responded on social media to say Shabalala is ready to make a move overseas, while others doubted if the rumours were true

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs could suffer a major mid-season blow as European clubs circle for talented youngster Mduduzi Shabalala.

Despite his young age, Shabalala has emerged as one of the best players in the Chiefs squad this season, and his impressive form could see him leave Mzansi shores.

Kaizer Chiefs star Mduduzi Shabalala could deal Nasreddine Nabi a major blow if he leaves the club for Europe. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Since the start of the season, Shabalala has scored four goals in 11 PSL matches and has been linked with a move to Europe, while he previously had a trial at Belgian side KSV Westerlo.

Kaizer Chiefs determined to keep Mduduzi Shabalala

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Chiefs are keen to keep Shabalala

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Chiefs are keen to keep Shabalala, while the side will face Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday, 8 January 2025, in a PSL fixture.

The source said:

"They are aware of the interest and don't want to lose him, and that is why they offered him a new contract. Also, the coach believes in him, and he does not want to lose him as he is enjoying his game at the moment. So for now, there is European interest in Shabalala, but Chiefs are making sure that they keep him."

Chiefs confirmed their match against Stellenbosch on their Twitter (X) profile:

Shabalala is thriving under Nasreddine Nabi

Following his impressive performances this season, Shabalala praised coach Nasreddine Nabi for allowing him to play freely.

Shabalala is not the only youngster who has benefited from having the Tunisian tactician at the club; fellow prospects Wandile Duba and Mfundo Vilakazi have also made an impact.

Kaizer Chiefs star Mduduzi Shabalala has attracted interest from Europe after impressive displays in the PSL. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Fans back Shabalala to shine

Amakhosi fans reacted on social media to say Shabalala has the skills to play overseas, while others feel he needs to spend more time in the PSL.

Goodman Lavezzy wants Shabalala to stay:

"No we must stop being development to other teams until we finish rebuilding."

Ditiro Seerane doubts Shabalala's abilities:

"Mdu is not ready for Europe or foreign soil."

Simtembile Ngxingxi does not believe the rumours:

"Lies."

Church KJ Bafedile backs the move:

"He is at the right age to move. I like him a lot, and he is far better than last season. He hustles like crazy. Of course, he makes some mistakes, but he has the correct attitude. He is not overawed. When the team is not ticking, he only wants a win. I really wish him well if the interest is there. He is currently the best player at Chiefs as young as he is."

Bulelani Vice is a fan:

"He is one of our best young players in South Africa, and the national coach should give him the chance. He is very important in South African football; he won't disappoint."

Kaizer Chiefs star insists Amakhosi have improved under Nasreddine Nabi

As Briefly News reported, Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma said the club is progressing under coach Nasreddine Nabi despite an indifferent form this season.

Chiefs are currently seventh on the PSL log after winning four and losing four out of 11 PSL matches, while they have only kept one clean sheet in all matches.

