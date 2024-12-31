Winger Mduduzi Shabalala thanked Nasreddine Nabi for giving him the chance to shine for the Soweto giants

The 20-year-old has scored four goals in 10 PSL matches this season, including the winning goal in a 1-0 victory over Chippa United on Sunday, 29 December 2024

Local football fans praised Shabalala on social media, saying the player is one of the best youngsters in South Africa

Talented Kaizer Chiefs winger Mduduzi Shabalala thanked coach Nasreddine Nabi for giving him the chance to impress local fans.

Shabalala has scored four goals in 10 PSL matches for Chiefs and has become an integral player for Tunisian coach Nabi.

Mduduzi Shabalala has been in good form for Kaizer Chiefs this season. Image: kaizerchiefs/Twitter and mduduzishabalala12/Instagram.

During Chiefs' last match, Shabalala scored the only goal as Amakhosi ended 2024 with a 1-0 victory over Chippa United on Sunday, 29 December 2024.

Mududzi Shabalala is grateful to Nasreddine Nabi

Shabalala speaks about Nabi in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Shabalala said he is thankful for Nabi's influence, while the Chiefs prospect has attracted interest from overseas clubs following his impressive displays.

Shabalala said:

"The coach always tells me that I'm young in the game, but with the talent that I have, I can go so far. So, I need to give my best and thanks to him for giving me and for always believing in me."

Shabalala scored the winning goal against Chippa, according to the tweet below:

Nabi looks to strengthen Chiefs squad

Since taking over at Chiefs, Nabi has introduced youngsters such as Shabalala and Wandile Duba, while Naledi Hlongwane is another youngster waiting in the ranks.

Despite the influx of young talent at the club, Nabi is still looking to the January transfer window to add new faces to the squad, which is currently seventh on the PSL log.

Nasreddine Nabi has encouraged young players to shine at Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Fans praise Shabalala

Local football fans praised Shabalala on social media, saying the young winger has a bright future ahead of him.

Joseph Kaekae says Shabalala must focus:

"The team is seventh on the log. His focus must be to elevate the team with consistent performances instead of targeting Nabi with only one goal."

Omolemo Molefe is impressed:

"Mdu has really improved under coach Nabi. He is playing a position that he wasn't used to, but did that exceptionally well."

Themba Shady Tsotetsi is a fan:

"Top talent."

Kalawa Chakala Makgobathe admires Shabalala:

"True, the young lad is doing very well."

Sphokazi Dyantyi praised the star:

"Mdu is the boss and the most skilful young player in this league. Dribbling four defenders without shielding any of them and just using his god-given skills. It's his habit; you can ask Sundowns and Chippa defenders; they'll tell you."

