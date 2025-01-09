South African coach Pitso Mosimane is once again involved in a dispute over unpaid salaries, this time at Iranian club Esteghlal Khuzestan FC

Mosimane has reportedly been offered to be paid in cash after banking complications between Iran and South Africa

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Mosimane is no stranger to these types of issues and needs to find a solution

Pitso Mosimane faces another legal battle over unpaid wages and has been offered a cash payment at Iranian club Esteghlal Khuzestan FC.

The Iranian club has reportedly not paid the South African coach due to banking complications that have prevented two deposits from reflecting in his account.

South African coach Pitso Mosimane is still waiting for two payments from Iranian club Esteghlal Khuzestan FC. Image: Yasser Bakhsh.

While he is currently on holiday due to the festive break in Iran, Mosimane has been offered a cash sum when he returns to the country by new club Esteghlal.

Pitso Mosimane is waiting to get paid

Mosimane is waiting for payment, according to the tweet below:

According to a KickOff report, Mosimane will arrive in Iran before their match against Shams Azar on Monday, 20 January 2025, and will be greeted with a physical cash payment.

The report said:

"The club offered to pay Mosimane using an account number from the United Arab Emirates or Qatar, but it would take a few days for the payment to reflect. For this reason, it is believed that Esteghlal has proposed a cash offer to the ex-Al Ahly boss when he lands in Tehran."

It is not the first time Mosimane has been involved in delayed salary disputes after he needed a court case to claim millions from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli Jeddah.

Mosimane shared a festive picture on Instagram:

Mosimane will get a late Christmas gift from Esteghlal

Since joining Esteghlal, Mosimane has enjoyed mixed results, including a six-match unbeaten streak as the club sits 11th in the Iran Pro League.

Esteghlal has a chance to climb into the top half of the league table if they manage to beat Shams Azar, and Mosimane will hope new signing Masoud Juma can make an immediate impact.

South African coach Pitso Mosimane has employed his wife Moira has his agent. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images.

Fans notice a pattern with Mosimane

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Mosimane should consider a new approach as he continues to face the issue of unpaid salaries.

Solly Palare says Pitso wants money:

"Pitso is busy making money wherever he goes."

Mohumelelo Ngubeni said Pitso had a better option:

"That's what happens when you leave a coachless Golden Arrows and go to those farmers leagues so that people will think you are coaching overseas. Pride will kill people one day."

Ayanda U'Thant KaMakhongwana noted a pattern:

"Ai boo, is this thing of being owed money not becoming a trend defining his coaching career? He may need to consider changing his managing agent."

Mbo Mth says he wants FIFA to step in:

"Fifa is there to sort out inconsiderate clubs. People must chill; Pitso will get all his dues thanks to FIFA being strict on such matters."

Cebolenkosi Sizwe S'biya says Pitso is no stranger to these issues:

"He will take them to court and complain when his former team is doing exactly the same thing."

