Many players have been linked with moves overseas or to rival PSL clubs, but some stars opted to stay with their clubs and signed new contracts.

Players such as Ronwen Williams and Tshegofatso Mabasa signed new deals with their respective clubs, while others extended their stay after being linked with a move away

PSL stars Teboho Mokoena and Stanley Nwabali extended they stays at Mamelodi Sundowns and Chipp United. Image: MB Media and Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Mamelodi Sundowns secure the futures of their star players

Mzansi favourite Themba Zwane will be looking to continue his impressive career after activating a one-year extension at PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Zwane's new contract was confirmed in the tweet below:

Teboho Mokoena

The Sundowns star is highly rated at the club, and they pulled out all the stops to hand him a five-year contract amid rumours that overseas clubs are showing an interest in the midfielder.

Mokoena said he was glad to stay at Masandawana, while his former coach, Pitso Mosimane, felt it would have been better if he had moved overseas.

Stanley Nwabali

At the end of last season, the Nigerian international goalkeeper expressed his desire to leave Chippa United after reported interest from Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Despite being linked with the Soweto giants and some overseas clubs, Nwabali at Chippa and will captain the side next season.

Rian Hanamub

The Namibian defender was recently linked with Chiefs while he was previously a reported target for Pirates.

While the left-back was linked with a move away from AmaZulu, the 29-year-old has reportedly signed a new deal at Usuthu.

Ronwen Williams

While the Bafana Bafana skipper is still recovering from a shoulder injury, he will enter the new season on the back of signing a new deal at the end of last season.

The influential 32-year-old shot-stopper penned a four-year-deal at Sundowns but said he still dreams of playing overseas.

Tshegofatso Mabasa

Last season’s PSL Golden Boot winner agreed to sign a new deal at Pirates after an impressive display last season.

Mabasa was linked with a move to Sundowns and Romanian champions FCSB, but he has decided to stay with the Soweto club

English club shows interest in Orlando Pirates player

As reported by Briefly News, Cardiff City has shown an interest in Orlando Pirates star Thalente Mbatha.

Despite the 24-year-old recently signing a permanent contract at the Soweto giants, the club are expecting a bid from the Championship side for the highly-rated midfielder.

