Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali ended speculation over his future by signing a new deal at Chippa United

The shot-stopper has also been named as the new club captain for the PSL side after penning his new deal

Local football fans welcomed the news on social media, while others felt Chippa priced him out of a move away from the club

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has been handed the captain’s armband at Chippa United after signing a new deal at the PSL club.

The Nigerian goalkeeper was linked with a move away from Chippa at the end of last season, but he has ended the rumours after agreeing to a three-year extension.

Stanley Nwabali is the new captain of Chippa United. Image: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images and MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Nwabali, reportedly valued at R35 million, will stay at Chippa and lead the side that finished 12th in the PSL last season.

Stanley Nwabali will stay at Chippa United

Chippa announced Nwabali's new deal on their Twitter (X) account:

According to a club statement, Chippa is pleased that the goalkeeper is staying despite his desire to join a ‘bigger’ club.

The statement read:

“Stanley will be our new team captain for the upcoming season. We wish Stanely continued success in his career in domestic competitions and on the international stage. We look forward to achieving great things together in the seasons to come.”

Fans acknowledge Nwabali

Local football fans said on social media that Nwabali made the correct decision, while others said Chippa wanted too much for the Nigerian star.

Yamkela Rafael Gaju says Nwabali had no other choice:

“This happens when you overprice average players; you end up getting nothing, even teams from Saudi Arabia pulled out.”

Tshepo Modike is happy:

“It’s good for the standard of our league.”

Ludick Mpho Babedi had a wish:

“Chiefs should have signed this keeper and let Peterson go.”

Bhutomdala Thobani applauded the decision:

“Where he belongs.”

Siyabonga Silas think Chippa priced Nwabali out of a move:

“Chippa is greedy. They should have released him to Saudi.”

