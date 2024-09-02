High-rated midfielder Thalente Mbatha has impressed scouts from English Championship side Cardiff City

The Soweto club are reportedly waiting for a bid for the player who recently earned his maiden Bafana Bafana call-up

Local football fans expressed scepticism on social media, while others believed Mbatha has the skills to play overseas

Orlando Pirates Thalente Mbatha has impressed Cardiff City scouts, who might make a bid for the 24-year-old player.

The 24-year-old Mbatha has been in good form for Pirates and could leave Mzansi for the Championship.

Cardiff City are interested in Orlando Pirates star Thalente Mbatha. Image: orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

After rumours surfaced of a possible move, Cardiff has emerged as Mbatha's potential new team, while with the transfer window closed, a move can only materialise in January 2025.

Cardiff City show interest in Thalente Mbatha

Mbatha has impressed Cardiff City scouts, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Pirates expect a bid for the player recently called up to the Bafana Bafana side.

The source said:

"Apparently, their scouts were in Spain during the off-season and have followed up on his progress in the few games so far this season, and they were impressed. All Pirates are believed to be waiting for is an official approach from Cardiff City."

Local fans back Mbatha's move

Local football fans praised Mbataha on social media, saying the player could thrive overseas, while others wanted the star to stay in Soweto.

Themba Mokwena backs Mbatha to move:

"He is better than Njabulo Blom, and he played overseas. Thalente Mbatha needs á good agent because he can easily play in La Liga, BBVA, Ligue 1 or English Premier League."

Mlungisi Maswazi Erasmus does not believe the rumour:

"Lies."

Zet Zet is sceptical:

"Anything from PSL to EPL or Championship never materialises."

Sabelo A Mbeje is two-minded:

"This is good news, but I don't want him to leave Pirates yet."

Vîçtør Dè Mãfîá made a demand::

“We want R100m.”

