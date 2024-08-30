Midfielder Thalente Mbatha has reportedly attracted interest from an English club after impressive displays for Orlando Pirates

The 24-year-old's displays not only earned a permanent switch from SuperSport United to Pirates, but the player also recently earned his first Bafana Bafana call-up

Local football fans praised Mbatha on social media, calling the midfielder a high-quality player who has the skill to be a star overseas

After impressive displays in Mzansi, Thalente Mbatha has reportedly attracted interest from English clubs.

The Orlando Pirates star is a fan favourite in South Africa and has quickly established himself as one of the country's most highly-rated players.

Following his impressive displays, Mbatha made his temporary switch from SuperSport United to Pirates permanent, but he could be on the move again after interest in England.

Thalente Mbatha's career is on the rise

Mbatha has attracted interest from England, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Pirates expect a bid for the player who recently received his first call-up to Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squad.

The source said:

"There were actually three [English] teams at first that showed an interest in him, but for now, I can tell you that the main one is from the Championship. They have even inquired about him and could soon make a follow-up."

Fans are in awe of Mbatha

Local football fans praised Mbatha on social media with many saying he has the quality to be a star overseas, while others believe he should stay and help Pirates win silverware.

Vuyisile Duma admires Mbatha:

"Thalente Mbatha is an international, a complete modern player."

Sabelo Vee Shongwe is a fan:

"Always switches the ball from a higher concentrated region to a lower concentration region. A top quality midfielder."

Farrell Sibongiseni Shusha noticed a pattern:

"Our players are forever attracting interest but never get signed."

Mluleki Mbiko guessed a destination:

"Brentford will suit him."

HendryLento LinhleLento Vuma wants Mbatha to stay:

"He is not going anywhere; we need him this season to destroy teams in the league."

Overseas clubs circle for an Orlando Pirates star

As reported by Briefly News, overseas clubs are interested in Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana striker Evidence Makgopa.

The striker is well-loved in Mzansi, but fans feel the time is right for him to move overseas to further his career.

