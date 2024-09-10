Fans React As Pirates Star Secures Late Win for Bafana Against South Sudan

South Africa leave it late to secure all three points against South Sudan away from home in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha scored a late goal to seal Bafana Bafana first win the qualification series

Mzansi football fans have shared their thoughts on Bafana Bafana's performance against the Bright Stars on social media

Bafana Bafana claimed their first win in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Tuesday afternoon, defeating South Sudan 3-2 at the Juba Stadium.

South Africa drew their first match against Uganda at the Orlando Stadium, with Thalente Mbatha scoring late to secure the one point.

The Orlando Pirates star was the hero again, as he scored another late goal to seal all three points for Bafana Bafana against the Bright Stars.

Bafana Bafana secured a 3-2 victory over South Sudan in their second AFCON 2025 qualifiers on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. Photo: @Lorenz_KO.

Mbatha saves Bafana's blushes against South Sudan

South Africa started the game poorly, with the host scoring a penalty in the 12th minute through Tito Okello.

Bafana Bafana fought back with two goals from Oswin Appollis before the break to give Broos' side the lead.

The Bright Stars were back in the game in the second half, with Valentino Yeul pouncing on a defensive error to score an equaliser.

The match was heading to another 2-2 draw for Bafana Bafana, but Mbatha took a leaf from the notebook he used against Uganda as he slotted home a late winner to give his side their first win in the qualifiers.

Reactions as Bafana beat South Sudan

CFC_Emmy1 said:

"If the team can keep their consistency then they will get better."

JM_Moyana reacted:

"Well done to the boys. NO DNA JUST RSA."

UmarFarouK7777 wrote:

"It's OFFICIAL, whether Bafana Bafana fans like it or not, whether football lovers like it or not, I'm going go say it as is: Hugo Broos has done a great job with our National team so far, but THERE ARE BIG HOLES at the back. Imagine if we were facing Morocco or Ivory Coast?"

crowieN commented:

"Bafana are vulnerable in defense & leaking goals. Broos & technical team needs to shore up the backline and instill confidence. That’s the job of the coach."

mabasajae shared:

"We need to be clinical. That was nonsense play in in the final third honestly. Danki Mbatha again."

akaTheSettler responded:

"How hugo Broos has just took out grant Kekana and let ngezana starts ahead of him is really confusing. How mbatha doesn’t start ahead of sthole is confusing but in other departments I’m happy. He must bring back his backline that took him to finals."

