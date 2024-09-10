AFCON: Kaizer Chiefs Target Speaks on Bafana Bafana Clash With South Sudan

South Africa's Bafana Bafana will battle South Sudan in their next qualifying match for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Kaizer Chiefs summer transfer target has commented on the match as Hugo Broos will be without some key players

Ronwen Williams and Percy Tau are presently not with the Bafana Bafana squad in South Sudan

Kaizer Chiefs transfer target Oswin Appollis has shared his thoughts ahead of Bafana Bafana's AFCON qualifying clash with South Sudan on Tuesday.

Bafana Bafana drew their first game against Uganda 2-2 at the Orlando Stadium over the weekend and need a win against the Bright Stars to move top of their Group K.

Hugo Broos' side will be without some key players due to injury and other factors, but Appollis believes the present squad can achieve the desired result in South Sudan.

Ronwen Williams and Oswin Appollis during the penalty shoot in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations 3rd place match between South Africa and DR Congo in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Photo: Visionhaus.

Appollis speaks on Bafana clash with South Sudan

In the pre-match press conference ahead of the tie, as per iDiskiTimes, Appollis claimed the Bafana Bafana are ready to battle South Sudan on Tuesday despite missing some key players.

The Polokwane City star won the Man of the Match award in their 2-2 draw against the Cranes, and he's expected to produce another masterclass against the Bright Stars on Tuesday afternoon.

"The group we have at the moment is a solid group; everyone is capable of doing well for the national team; there's a reason why [coach] chose this squad that we have now with us," the Kaizer Chiefs target said.

The South African international admitted that strong players like Percy Tau and Ronwen Williams are absent but believes the current squad can get a positive outcome against South Sudan.

"They're solid [players]… the absences, yes there you can say Tau and Ronwen [aren't here], but the group we have here is capable enough to get us the three points."

Appollis has yet to determine where he will play this season, but Kaizer Chiefs, Algeria's MC Alger, and Esperance of Tunisia are showing interest in pricing him away from Polokwane this summer.

Broos explains why Bafana drew against Uganda

Briefly News earlier reported that Broos explained why Bafana Bafana drew against Uganda at the Orlando Stadium.

The Belgian mentor also commented on his team's performance in the game during the post-match press conference.

