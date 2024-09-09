South Sudan vs South Africa: Preview, How to Watch, H2H, Team News

Bafana Bafana are up against South Sudan in the second fixture in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series

South Africa are still without a win in the qualifiers after playing out a 2-2 draw against Uganda in their first game

Briefly News gives detailed report on everything you need to know about the clash between Bafana Bafana and the Bright Stars

South Africa will put their 2-2 draw against Uganda in their last match behind as they face South Sudan in their first away game of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Bafana Bafana was the better side in their first game against the Cranes, but an error by Veli Mothwa cost them three points at the Orlando Stadium.

Briefly News details South Africa's second qualifying game against South Sudan.

Bafana Bafana are set to face South Sudan in their next fixture in the AFCON 2025 qualifiers on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. Photo: Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

South Sudan vs Bafana Bafana: All you need to know

Match Preview

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Sudan will host Bafana Bafana in their second group game in the AFCON qualifiers after losing their first match against Congo 1-0 in Brazzaville.

The Bright Stars have not won in five matches in 2024 and are going into the game against South Africa on a poor run.

Bafana Bafana, on the other end, earned a deserving draw against Uganda in their opening fixture and are still expected to top the group.

Team News

How to watch and venue

Time and date

Head-to-head between South Sudan and Bafana

What to expect from the match

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News