Amakhosi executive Kaizer Motaung Junior said Cape Town Spurs has apologised to them over claims of misconduct in their pursuit of Asanele Velebayi

The Spurs winger has been constantly linked with the Soweto club, but the clubs have so far failed to reach an agreement ahead of the transfer deadline on Friday, 20 September 2024

Local football fans voiced their frustrations over Kaizer Chiefs' attempts to sign Velebayi on social media and said the club must focus on winning silverware

Following acquisitions of breaking transfer etiquette, Kaizer Motaung Junior said Chiefs received an apology from Cape Town Spurs.

The Amakhosi sporting director said Spurs boss Alexi Efstathiou has apologised after reports suggested that Chiefs contacted Asanele Velbayi's representatives directly.

Cape Town Spurs boss Alexi Efstathiou has spoken to Amakhosi executive Kaizer Motaung Junior. Image: CapeTownSpursFC/Twitter and Kaizermotaungjr/Instagram.

Motaung Junior said the reports were misleading, and he is glad to move on while the club are yet to reach an agreement for Velebayi.

Alexi Efstathiou and Kaizer Motaung Junior have spoken

Motaung Junior speaks about their pursuit of Velebayi in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, the Chiefs' executive said the club followed procedure in pursuing the winger, but they have suffered constant rejections.

Motaung Junior said:

"I think there's a misconception out there because we have always prided ourselves in being professional and engaging in the right way. I subsequently had a call with Alexi [Efstathiou] after that to address that. He apologised and clarified the fact of the miscommunication."

Chiefs fans are frustrated

Amakhosi fans said on social media that they are frustrated by the club's failure to sign Velebayi and said the club should focus on getting new payers rather than apologies.

Lebza Lebogang said the Chiefs boss must focus on the team:

"He must also force them to win something this season."

Onwabile Shuga Mkizwana is frustrated with Chiefs:

"Apologies FC."

Vutomi Maluleke made a request:

"Can you please Sign Appollis for us before it's too late?"

Sandile Mambo is a Chiefs fan:

"Congratulations, Kaizer Chiefs, for becoming the first team to win the Betway Premiership."

Illerman Clement is not a fan of the Motaungs:

"These Motaungs run Kaizer Chiefs like a mafia."

Kaizer Motaung Junior comments on inflated prices

As reported by Briefly News, Amakhosi executive Kaizer Motaung Junior said the Soweto club feels that other clubs have inflated prices on their star players.

Since the end of last season, the Chiefs have signed several new players, but rejections have rocked the club after they disagreed on a suitable price.

