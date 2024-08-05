Strikers Khanyisa Mayo and Elias Mokwana have both joined African sides, putting both players on the list of Mzansi stars currently plying their trade abroad after leaving the PSL

After impressive displays, several South African players have traded in PSL clubs for teams in Europe, Africa and North America

In terms of performances, players have enjoyed some success overseas while some have struggled to establish themselves

After Khanyisa Mayo and Elias Mokwana ignored interest from PSL clubs for sides in Africa, the pair have joined a list of players who moved abroad after playing in Mzansi's top flight.

Players who left the PSL for foreign clubs include Percy Tau, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Cassius Mailula, Gift Links, Lyle Foster, Fagrie Lakay, and Siyabonga Ngezana.

Both Siyabonga Ngezana and Percy Tau have won silverware abroad after leaving the PSL. Image: Vasile Mihai-Antonio and Ahmed Awaad/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News has examined some players who have traded Mzansi for foreign soil, not including Lebohang Mothiba, who played his entire senior career in France.

Khanyisa Mayo is unveiled at his new club

Mayo joined Algerian side CR Belouizdad, according to the tweet below:

Percy Tau

After playing a starring role for Mamelodi Sundowns, Percy Tau left South Africa for English side Brighton and Hove Albion in 2018 before loan spells at three Belgian clubs.

In 2021, Tau joined Egyptian side Al Ahly, where he scored 13 goals and became Mzansi's most decorated CAF Champions League player.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane

The 24-year-old Hlongwane left Maritzburg United for MLS team Minnesota United in 2022; since then, he has proven his worth.

Since joining the American club, Hlongwane has scored 13 goals, and his replica jersey is among the club's highest-selling items.

Cassius Mailula

The promising striker joined Canadian side Toronto FC in 2023 but has struggled for game time despite his impressive displays for Mamelodi Sundowns.

At 23, Mailula has time to impress and was loaned out to the club's development team at the start of the transfer window.

Fagrie Lakay

Former Cape Town City striker Lakay is enjoying his time in Egypt playing for Pyramids FC after scoring 17 goals since joining them in 2022.

The 27-year-old striker, who also played for SuperSport United, has become a key player for the Egyptian side and recently signed a new contract with the club.

Siyabonga Ngezana

Ngezana is a man who does not regret leaving Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs for Romanian side FCSB in 2023.

The 27-year-old defender played a pivotal role for the side that won the Romanian league last season and has caught the eye of several European clubs.

Gift Links

Striker-turned-wingback Links is a popular figure in the Danish league after becoming a star for AGF since joining them from Cape Town City in 2019.

Links has delivered several Man-of-the-Match performances and has been praised by foreign coaches for adapting to his new defensive role.

Lyle Foster

The 23-year-old striker has recently returned to the Bafana Bafana squad after impressing for English side Burnley FC.

Foster left Orlando Pirates in 2019 for French side AS Monaco and has played in Belgium and Portugal before becoming a star player for the Clarets since 2023.

Oswin Appollis is linked to an African side

As Briefly News reported, Polokwane City star Oswin Appollis is waiting for the club to agree to a move to Tunisian side Esperance.

The Bafana Bafana star has been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, but reports suggest he has accepted an offer from Tunisia.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News