Springboks superstar Eben Etzebeth and his wife, Anlia, trend online after their recent social media post

The South African couple shares a beautiful Instagram post as they pose next to an expensive Mercedes Benz

Rachel Kolisi joins other followers and fans to drop a reaction to the trending pictures of the couple on social media

South African rugby star Eben Etzebeth and his wife, Anlia, are trending on social media after posing alongside their expensive Mercedes Benz in their recent post on Instagram.

The Springboks star is currently on the sidelines as he's nursing an injury that has kept him away from representing his club and the national team.

Eben continued to spend quality time with his family as he continued to recover from injury. He was recently spotted having a couple retreat with his wife in Botswana, but they are not back in South Africa.

Eben Etzebeth celebrates with his wife Anlia Etzebeth following Springboks victory in the Rugby World Cup 2023 final match.

Source: Getty Images

He is one of the most followed Springboks stars, and he often gets fans talking whenever he shares new updates, pictures, and videos on social media.

Etzebeth, wife take a R5.4 million Mercedes Benz for a spin

Etzebeth and his wife got the fans talking after they shared a picture of them standing beside a sleek Mercedes-Benz G63 Grand Edition during their visit to Johannesburg.

The Mercedes-Benz G63 Grand Edition is one of the most coveted cars, and it's said to be worth approximately R5.5 million.

According to Cars, only 20 units of the model of the vehicle are in South Africa and a global production run of 1000.

The Mercedes-Benz G63 Grand Edition is powered by AMG’s 4.0-litre biturbo petrol V8 engine, it accelerates from 0-100 kph in 4.5 seconds and has gold detailing on the front and rear bumper inlays and underride protection.

Anlia posted the picture on her Instagram page alongside a lovely caption while thanking the car brand.

"So great experiencing the G-Wagon Grand Edition while visiting Johannesburg! Thank you @mercedesbenzsa fam !😁🙏," the caption to the picture reads.

Rachel Kolisi reacts as the Etzebeths flaunt a R5.5m Mercedes-Benz

The picture of Eben and Anlia posing with the Mercedes-Benz G63 Grand Edition sparked different reactions from fans on social media.

South African rugby star Eben Etzebeth and his wife have earned admiration from Rachel Kolisi and their fans after posing with a Mercedes-Benz G63 Grand Edition.

Source: Instagram

Siya Kolisi's former wife, Rachel, joined others to give the German-branded car a nod as he commented with a fire emoji on the picture and liked it.

"🔥🔥🔥," the South African businesswoman reacted in the comment section.

Reactions as Etzebeth and Anlia flaunt a R5.5m Mercedes-Benz

Unreal Fendi said:

"You should try an Unreal Fendi. Makes this G look wooden."

Cathy wrote:

"Nice looking car! Beautiful young fresh woman! And also a precious little one! You’ve got this!!

bergh143 reacted:

"Jeepers Creepers!!! Everything and everyone and so very gorgeously beautiful."

francoisdek added:

"Looks like Pieter-Steph's golden one... Do you all drive these things??? Oh, I'm talking about the car..."

Willem Dumas commented:

"Enjoying the vehicle. I see Eben's upper arms are just as big as the G Wagen's tires."

Siya Kolisi posts cryptic message after Rachel's stylish dig

Briefly News earlier reported that Siya Kolisi shared a cryptic message a few days after his estranged partner, Rachel Kolisi, aimed a subtle dig at him on social media.

The 33-year-old went spiritual with his post on his Instagram story.

