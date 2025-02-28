Springboks legends Siya Kolisi and Rassie Erasmus paid a surprise visit to North-West University (NWU) students

The Boks coach and the Sharks star were warmly received by NWU students and the staff during their surprise campus visit

Netizens shared their thought on the lovely moment the Boks duo spent with North-West University students

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and coach Rassie Erasmus were hosted by North-West University (NWU) earlier this week, and the duo paid a surprise visit to students in the residence.

Siya was honoured as the University renamed a student residence in his name, and the new Kolisi res is on the Potchefstroom campus.

The North-West University’s (NWU’s) Residence named after Siya Kolisi was officially opened by Springboks captain. Photo: North-West University.

Source: Instagram

The residence provides accommodation predominantly for the school's large group of rugby players associated with the NWU Rugby Institute.

Erasmus, who was earlier awarded an honorary doctorate by the university, also did the honours of opening the newly established multi-sport residence.

Reports have it that the two residences commissioned by the two South African Rugby Legends are expected to accommodate 204 students.

Erasmus, Siya Kolisi surprise students who forgot to clean up

After commissioning the two residences, Erasmus and Siya paid surprise visits to students in their res, and in one of the rooms, they failed to prepare for their visitation.

Rassie Erasmus and Siya Kolisi pose with their plaques following the World Rugby Awards 2019 ceremony in Tokyo. Photo: Kazuhiro Nogi.

Source: Getty Images

In a viral video shared by SuperSport TV on social media, Erasmus picked up a bottle of brandy in one of the rooms, and the incident sparked different reactions on social media.

Reactions as Erasmus, Siya Kolisi surprise students

ZiZukula said while reacting to the video:

"To be honest, he tried to hide but Rassie found it."

Celia Murray joked:

"No guys. That is a South African candle holder. Have to have some in your house with this loadshedding."

Clinton Daseman wrote:

"Rassie looked disappointed it's empty...🤣🤣"

Chavron Lewis commented:

"No need to hide the brandewyn🫣👍🤣🤣 I'm sure they enjoy a few after a match. They're very down to earth and seem like great blokes."

Rena Fletcher added:

"Siya, you have way more skeletons than one bottle of brandy."

Trevor Hutton reacted:

"Why hide it, from what I have seen it's a requirement."

Sylvia Davel implied:

"As if they don't use it,,,, and sometimes abuse it, not sure about the one but the other one defenatly."

Graham Edson shared:

"Siya's thinking like darn what happened to the youth 'there's still a bottle left phf' things have gon backwards..."

Leon Loyson responded:

"RSA savers these lads are!!! We need it more now than ever before!"

Sonwabo Tshangisa Bakaqane said:

"Warning from a big bro "You must hide the brandy" 👏😂"

Jacques “Djaak” shared:

"Thats probably the most South African thing to do… 😁😁😁"

