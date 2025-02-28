A Facebook user shared an entertaining video of people at a club in Dublin, Ireland, dancing to an amapiano song

A local music producer shared with Briefly News that the popular music genre emerged between 2012 and 2014 in Johannesburg townships

Social media users were surprised to see people abroad grooving to amapaino but also shared their pride for the local sound being played in another country

When South Africans chanted, "Amapiano to the world!" there was no doubt that they spoke it into existence.

A video showed a group of people in Dublin, Ireland, happily jamming to an amapiano song, making many Mzansi online viewers proud.

Ireland enjoys amapiano

Gawjuss Love, who credited @cnwevents and @thanileprincesss, took to her Facebook account to share a video of the international clubgoers participating in a synchronised dance to DJ 2EFFECTS' Mokete (The Amapiano Mixtape), Pt. 6.

The rhythm was definitely present in the video as the people enjoyed the beats the DJ provided them with before transitioning to another song.

Watch the Facebook video below:

A look at amapiano

Briefly News previously contacted a music producer, who shared that amapiano initially came to fruition as a grassroots movement local DJs and social media had spread.

The genre, which emerged between 2012 and 2014 in townships in Johannesburg, Gauteng, received widespread popularity in 2018.

The producer noted that the sound became known for its deep house influence, heavy basslines, and of course, its signature log drum, which gave it a distinct, bouncy rhythm.

Internet loves the amapiano vibes abroad

Several members of the online community loved that a part of South Africa's identity was injected into a club abroad. The clip also made a few people proud to be South African, while others couldn't believe that the popular music genre made its way to Ireland.

Not convinced the footage was shot in Europe, Isaac Jaya Malivhoho said:

"This is South African vibes. It can't be Ireland."

Lalie Theron told the online community:

"I wish I was there."

An impressed Spha Sbu shared:

"A South African sound in Dublin. Big up."

Loving the vibes, Sanele Mkhonza stated in the comments:

"The lady facing the other way is a smooth groovist."

Brandon Hepburn tried convincing people the following:

"Come to Cape Town, South Africa. Here you'll get the full effect of amapiano at its best, and the vibe is like no other in the world. The people here are unique in every sense."

Elvis Nyembe added in the comment section:

"If you are not South African, how do you cope, mara? I can't imagine being anything but South African."

