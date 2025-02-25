“More Than Buildings”: North-West University Unveils Siya Kolisi Residence

The North-West University recently honoured Springbok captain Siya Kolisi by naming a residence after him

The national rugby team's coach, Dr Rassie Erasmus, was also at the ceremony and opened another new multi-sport residence

The institution's vice-chancellor shared why they decided to name the residence after the two-time Rugby World Cup champion

Siya Kolisi has a new achievement he can add to his list of accolades. The North-West University (NWU) honoured the Springbok captain by naming an on-campus residence after him.

NWU unveils Siya Kolisi Residence

On Monday, 24 February, NWU officially opened the Siya Kolisi Residence, which will house rugby students linked to the NWU Rugby Institute (established in 2000 with André Markgraaff as the first executive director).

Honoured to have the building named after him, Siya thanked everyone who helped him on his journey, including his grandmother who raised him, his parents, and coaches who lent a helping hand along the way.

He also shared with the crowd:

"Nobody ever dreams of having moments like this, having a building named after you.

"I'm standing on the shoulders of many people who helped me today. I know you're on a journey to become rugby players, but you're more than that. You have an opportunity to study, and I wish that I used that opportunity. I didn't."

A familiar face was also present at the opening ceremony.

Siya attended the unveiling with Springbok coach Johan 'Rassie' Erasmus, who opened NWU's multi-sport residence called Invictus.

Rassie, who received an honorary doctorate from the institution in 2024, shared that he was privileged to be a part of an out-of-the-box-thinking university and wanted to see both residences flourish.

The university's Instagram account shared a few pictures of the moment and stated in its caption that the Siya Kolisi and Invictus Residences are a legacy of champions, adding:

"From the rugby field to the heart of NWU, we celebrate the lasting impact of two icons - Siya Kolisi and Dr Rassie Erasmus. These residences stand as more than buildings.

"They are symbols of leadership, resilience, and the power of opportunity to transform lives. To our students, may these halls inspire you to dream boldly, uplift others, and face every challenge with courage because greatness isn't earned, it's built one step at a time."

NWU's vice-chancellor Professor Bismark Tyobeka shared why the captain was given the privilege to open the residence, stating that there is no other image that resonates more with rugby fans than that of Siya.

"Siya's story is one that transcends sports. It is a story of perseverance and the undeniable power of opportunity.

"Siya has become more than a rugby player. He is a symbol of hope and possibility. We celebrate you, Nt'wakuthi."

