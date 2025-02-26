Springbok icon Eben Etzebeth impressed local fans after showing off the grand edition of a Mercedes GLS 450 worth R4.5 million

Etzebeth’s wife Anlia shared the picture on Instagram of the couple standing beside the car during a trip to Johannesburg

Local netizens reacted on social media to show their admiration not only for the expensive set of wheels but also for the couple

Rugby World Cup champion Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia showed off an impressive Mercedes GLS 450 grand edition worth R4.5 million on social media.

The couple used the car during a trip to Johannesburg, earning mass approval from local fans for the Bok icon.

Bok star Eben Etzebeth and his wife have eraned admiration from fans for their car collection. Image: ebenetzebeth4.

Eben and his wife showed off the expensive set of wheels on social media, while the couple has previously impressively impressed fans with their R2.5 million GLS 450.

Eben Etzebeth is living the good life

Etzebeth showed off the Grand Edition of the Mercedes Benz GLS 450 on Instagram:

The Bok lock has impressed local fans recently by showing off the spoils of his multi-million rand salary he has earned by establishing himself as one of the best Springboks of all time.

While Etzebeth has impressed fans with his car collection, he has also dropped jaws by showing off an impressive Ballito Bay mansion.

The mansion boasts stunning ocean views and proves to be a great home for his wife and young daughter when the rugby star is not playing starring roles on the field.

Etzebeth recently celebrated his second wedding anniversary on Instagram:

Etzebeth has a glittering career

Since his debut in 2012, Etzebeth has established himself as one the best players in world rugby and is the most capped Bok of all time with 131 appearances.

The 33-year-old has also won two Rugby World Cups and Rugby Championships while he has scooped several individual awards.

When he is not playing for the Boks, Etzebeth is currently playing club rugby for Natal side Sharks in the United Rugby Championship.

Springbok star Eben Etzebeth has won several titles since his debut in 2012. Image: Paul Harding and David Rogers/Getty Images.

Fans admire Etzebeth’s wheels

Local netizens showed admiration for the expensive set of wheels but also the Bok icon and his beautiful wife.

Fat_ol_pig said the couple fits the car:

“Suits you two.”

Almoneolivier is a fan:

“You know it’s my favourite.”

Cathybeukes praised Anlia:

“Mooi kar! Pragtige jong vars vroutjie! En ook dierbare kleinding! Jy het dit!!”

Benaturalcoza likes the look of the car:

“Looks pretty cool.”

Denisetws49 named their dream car:

“What a magnificent machine. My dream is the green Suzuki Jimny.”

Joanlottering likes the post:

“The G-wagon Grand with the Etzebeths.”

Bergh143 wished the couple well:

“Jeepers kreepers!!! Alles en almal en so vreeslik gorgeous mooi.”

Kapil_bisnat asked a question:

“Like a G, but does @ebenetzebeth4 drive with the sun-roof open.”

Dearhamdeborah has a wish:

“If you guys get one, please take me for a spin. Have you tried the TANK? I've been eyeing it out and wanting to ask for a test drive, at the same dealership that took me for a spin in the Subaru Forrester when I was on my chemo and needed a feel-good moment.”

Onke852 prasied Eben:

“Waw Lekker, Eben.”

Eben Etzebeth brings smiles to local fan’s faces after ‘knocking himself out’

As reported by Briefly News, Bok icon Eben Etzebeth made local fans laugh after a video emerged of him punching a picture of himself.

The clip of the lock knocking himself out pleased local fans as they got to see the fun side of the Bok enforcer.

