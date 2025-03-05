Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth catch cruise on social media after the latter resumed to training ahead of Sharks' clash with Lions in the United Rugby Championship

The two Springboks stars are known to be close pals even outside rugby, and they had good time trolling each other on social media

Fans and followers of the Sharks duo joined them by reacting to the pictures both of them shared on Instagram

South African rugby stars Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth have both returned to training with their club the Sharks, as they prepare for their upcoming match against Lions in the United Rugby Championship this weekend.

There have been growing concerns about the absence of Etzebeth due to a concussion injury, which has kept him out of action for months.

Eben is not expected to feature in Sharks' game this weekend, but the positive news is that he's training with his peers, which is good news for both his club and the Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus.

Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi during the South Africa men's national rugby team photograph at Southern Sun Mbombela.

Source: Getty Images

Erasmus while talking to the media is confident that Etzebeth will be available for selection for the Springboks this season.

Kolisi and Etzebeth troll each other on social media

After their training, Siya Kolisi and Etzebeth had a go at each other on social media as they made fun of themselves.

Etzebeth posted a picture of both in training and captioned it with a funny question on Instagram.

"Was there foul play? #backintraining" Eben asked on Instagram.

Siya Kolisi was the first to answer the question from his close friend in the comment section.

"@ebenetzebeth4 no foul play, I was passive and first contact was on the hips, play on 😂," the Springboks captain replied Eben on IG.

Siya went to post the pictures and the reactions on his Instagram story as both Boks' superstars continued to throw shades at each other.

The action from both South African rugby players sparked different reactions from fans and followers on social media.

Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth return to Sharks training ahead of Lions' clash this weekend.

Source: Instagram

Fans react as Siya and Eben troll each other online

Prince mo wrote on Eben's post:

"My favorite two rugby player literally in the world 🌎!! 😁😂"

Andre Viljoen said:

"Yes, definitely. Dit lyk as of hy vir jou n wedgie probeer gee. Foul play!!"

tanya_brussow__ joked:

"Kiss and make up you two 😂."

Zan Kilian implied:

"How men say, "I love you bro" 😂😂"

galadasivu commented on the post:

"I don’t even know the rules or what’s going on but yes someone moved 😁."

Faleni Msindisi reacted:

"IT WAS AT THIS MOMENT, WHEN HE KNEW, HE F'D UP....😂🔥"

apex moster responded:

"yellow underwear its the foul play here....lol."

bigr.ed1111 shared:

"Two brothers. Love it .Can't wait to see you two running out on the sprinbok field.KEEP THE 🔥 GOING."

viwe mzaidume added:

"Etzebeth stronger, must be tough Physical sessions."

Shane Edge Pienaar said:

"We need to see this in real time. Looks like a rugby incident. But @worldrugby is so woke we will be playing touch soon."

