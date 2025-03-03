South Africans were gagged by what one Kaizer Chiefs fan wore at a live game and conspired against his outfit

The unbothered chap stood proudly at a packed stadium and supported his favourite football club

Social media users could not keep calm and generated enough traffic to make the TikTok post viral on the Mzansi side of TikTok

Kaizer Chiefs has been letting their fans down since 2021 after beating Maritzburg United on the 22nd of December.

Kaizer Chiefs fans were stunned by one chap's outfit at a live game.

Source: Getty Images

The team had another opportunity to redeem itself on Saturday but lost the game to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mzansi dusted by Kaizer Chiefs fan’s absurd outfit

Kaizer Chiefs fans watch every football game with the hope that their team will win but unfortunately, there have been more tears than loud roars. The soccer team has not experienced much victory since the summer of 2021 after winning a game against Maritzburg United.

A lot of soccer fans troll the players and the team’s die-hard supporters about their failure to claim victory at numerous past games. Although the online banter stings, fans keep supporting the club, hoping that one day they’ll come back with a win.

In a recent video on TikTok, a male Kaizer Chiefs fan was more interesting than the game after showing up in a skirt and heels. The chap paid no attention to the stares and whispers as he focused on the live game.

The packed and busy stadium buzzed about his unusual appearance and filmed him to post for people at home. The clip went viral on TikTok, generating 3.1 million.

Mzansi tried to understand the inspiration behind the outfit and discussed their theories in a thread of over 7.5K comments. South Africans hilariously blamed Kaizer Chiefs’ misfortunes on the chap.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Kaizer Chiefs Achievements:

National Cup, South Africa - 15 CAF

Winners Cup, Africa - 5

League Cup, South Africa - 13

Vodacom Challenge, South Africa - 5

Top 8 Competition, Africa - 15

Mzansi reacts to gent wearing skirt and heels to Kaizer Chiefs game

Social media users were entertained by the chap’s sense of style and said:

A gent wowed Many at a Kaizer Chiefs game with his feminine outfit.

Source: Getty Images

@masingihletehloh decided that Mzansi is no longer a country:

“South Africa is a whole continent, not a country.”

@Sunduza08 realised:

“The reason why we are not winning.”

@Masiya Mayaka explained to Mzansi:

“I'm a Pirates fan but I’m an even bigger fan of Kaizer Chiefs’ fans.”

@Tshepo imagined how tiring the heels were:

“It’s going to be a long walk home.”

@LihleBhebhe🇿🇦Uppity African shared her dating preferences in the comments:

“This is why I always say I do not want a man who’s obsessed with football.”

@Mega was floored by the man’s stance:

“It's the strict mom pose for me.”

@jack7ms wrote in the comments:

“They are teaching him a lesson.”

