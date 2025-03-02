Seven fans were arrested after causing damage to the Free State Stadium following Orlando Pirates’ 2-0 loss to Marumo Gallants on Saturday, 1 March 2025

Pirates are now 18 points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns while they still have four matches in hand

Local football fans reacted on social media to criticise the fans, saying they could not handle their side’s defeat in a proper way

Following Orlando Pirates’ 2-0 defeat to Marumo Gallants, seven fans were arrested by police after they caused damage to the Free State Stadium on Saturday, 1 March 2025.

After Pirates lost the match, fans stormed the field out of frustration as the Soweto giants now fell 18 points behind PSL log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Despite falling 18 points behind, Pirates still has four matches in hand over the defending PSL champions who beat Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 on Saturday, 1 March.

Orlando Pirates suffer shock loss to Marumo Gallants

The arrests were confirmed in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli confirmed the arrests after Pirates lost to Gallants.

Sergeant Kareli said:

“Police are appealing to the public for cooperation following incidents of public violence and malicious damage to property after a soccer match held at the Free State Rugby Stadium on 1 March 2025.”

Pirates confirmed their defeat on Twitter (X):

Pirates face disciplinary action from the PSL

In addition to the incident in Free State, Pirates have previously been forced to pay a fine for unruly fan behaviour after the Soweto derby in January 2025.

The Soweto giants hope they can turn their fortunes around in their next matches as they look to catch Sundowns in the league and defend the Nedbank Cup.

Pirates are also in the quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League and will face Algerian side MC Alger on Tuesday, 1 April 2025.

Fans criticise Pirates fans

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Pirates fans need to practice composure when dealing with bad results.

Kenneth Komandand Sibiya says Pirates fans have a history:

“They used to burn stadiums when things don't go well. We know them.”

Sherlock Matlogedi Wa Bapela is upset:

“Children being neglected.”

Lionel Malope gave a reason:

“These hooligans were angry that the league is gone; that's why they are behaving like that.”

Peter Mailula made a suggestion:

“Arrest those mamparas and they must be banned from the stadiums.”

Sanele Thubelihle Nyandeni notes a pattern:

“Pirates and violence are best friends.”

