Viggy and Virginia Qwabe, who make up the singing duo Qwabe Twins, recently showed off their dance moves

The former Idols SA contestants were doing a TikTok challenge, dressed in their signature identical outfits

Social media users shared mixed reactions, with some showing support to the ladies, while others slammed them

Qwabe Twins recently did a TikTok dance challenge. Image: official.qwabetwinz

Source: Instagram

Afro-soul singing sensations, Viggy and Virginia Qwabe, have moves for days. A recent viral video proved this.

Qwabe Twins join TikTok dance challenge

The Afrotainmnet signees, the Qwabe Twins, proved that they can do more than just deliver powerful vocals. In a lighthearted video, the twins, who hail from KwaZulu-Natal, did a TikTok challenge. Of course, their matching outfits took the spotlight, with people questioning why they refused to be their selves.

However, some people admired their free-spirited nature. X blog page @MDNnewss shared the video online.

The former Idols SA contestants received a mix of reactions from their fans. Some have always rooted for them to win in all aspects of their lives. However, others slammed them and decided to mock their dancing.

Singing group Qwabe twins set good example to other girls

The Qwabe Twins have always prided themselves on being good examples to other girls. They attended the reed dance called Umkhosi Womhlanga at the royal palace of Enyokeni in 2024, and they have been for the longest time.

According to Sunday World, they want to show young girls that they, too, can keep themselves pure.

“We are motivating and showing women our age that you can be a known musician but also preserve your purity. The reed dance is very important, and it has played a pivotal role in our lives.”

Mzansi shares mixed reactions to Viggy and Virginia's dancing

Netizens reacted to the video of the twins, and many had positive reactions, while others were not moved.

@hlubizer said:

"Once you resort to doing this, questions about whether you have talent or not start arising."

@zulukingdom77 added:

"DJ Tira has done a great job here."

@RossowUugulu said:

"We don't thank DJ Tira enough. I mean, look at what he found and what he gave us."

@morulane101 joked:

"They want to be the legends of that hairstyle. Rebecca Malope is their role model."

@bad_option88 mentioned:

"At least they are fully dressed."

spacevaumu said:

"I wish you guys would leave the music record company you are signed to because it's just keeping you guys trapped while you're meant to fly. I know that when the time is right, it will happen. I also know that it won't happen while you're under that record label (don't get me wrong - I love Afro; however, that won't cloud my inner eye [that sees, hears, and speaks]). Don't be afraid to start fresh. There is 1020Cartal. Speak to Amanda Black, Nomfundo Moh for more insights."

Cici and Big Brother Mzansi singer Ashley Ogle show off dance moves

In a previous report from Briefly News, singer Cici and former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Ashley Ogle trended after they twerked in a viral video.

Fans accused the singer of using BBMzansi stars for clout after previously collaborating with Liyema.

