A family milestone shared with emotion, as Hunter Pollard’s second birthday is marked with a personal tribute that quickly resonated online

A growing Pollard household, with recent celebrations highlighting both their newborn daughter’s early months and life with two young children

Strong public affection for the Springboks veteran’s family moments, with fans engaging warmly as the Pollards share key milestones

Springboks veteran Handré Pollard and his wife Marise recently celebrated the birthday of their firstborn, Hunter, in a heartfelt family moment that drew warm reactions from fans.

Springboks star Handre Pollard and Marise celebrated Hunter's 2nd birthday. Image:@marisepollard

Source: Instagram

Marise had, just days earlier, shared another family milestone when their second-born, Isabella, turned six months old, much to the joy of many South Africans online.

Hunter Pollard turns 2 in an emotional family celebration

On Saturday, 25 April 2026, Marise compiled a touching video showcasing special moments from Hunter’s life, from infancy to his second birthday. The heartfelt clip melted hearts online and sparked emotional responses from followers.

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She captioned the post:

“A full two years of our dearest wildest little boy, thank you Jesus.”

Fans joined in the celebration, flooding the comments with birthday wishes and love for the Pollard family.

@layla_kolbe:

“Happy birthday our boy Hunter.”

@tinylovesa:

“Happy birthday Hunter.”

@marcielhopkins:

“Many, many congratulations dear Hunter. We will celebrate you soon.”

@ingrid.malherbe:

“Oh my love. Happy birthday our best and most beautiful baby.”

Watch the reel below:

@mamzimba:

“They are growing up too fast, before you know it they are taller than you and you can’t even carry them anymore.”

@rikaernst:

“Oh Marise. He is the most beautiful boy.”

@ejkleb:

“Congratulations Pollard family on Hunter’s 2nd birthday.”

Vodacom Bulls star Handre Pollard, after a United Rugby Championship match with his son Hunter. Image:@handrepollard

Source: Instagram

Handré and Marise Pollard's family journey

Hunter André Pollard was born on 25 April 2024. The couple announced his arrival publicly on social media, with Marise sharing the first images and confirming his name shortly after birth.

His arrival came during a transitional period for the family, as Handré’s rugby career was still based in Europe while Marise documented her pregnancy journey openly. The couple often described Hunter as a “greatest blessing,” reflecting how central his birth was to their family story.

The Pollards welcomed their second child, Isabella, in October 2025. The couple also celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in December last year, having married in 2017 in a Winelands ceremony.

Earlier in April, Handré marked Marise’s birthday with a heartfelt message, while Marise had previously spoken candidly about motherhood. After Isabella’s birth, she described parenting as something that “stretches you, humbles you, fills you up and empties you all at once,” adding that even on difficult days, her heart “keeps growing.”

Markus Muller on the thrill of meeting Handre

Briefly News previously reported that Markus Muller spoke of meeting Handré Pollard at the alignment camp as a standout moment.

The 18-year-old, who finished school in 2025, has been described as one of the future stars of South African rugby following impressive performances at the school level.

Source: Briefly News