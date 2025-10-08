A video capturing a woman's reaction to a R3.2 million apartment in Sea Point, Cape Town, has ignited debate over South Africa's housing affordability crisis

The tiny 24-square-meter apartment has raised concerns about the rapidly increasing property prices in the mother city, with many questioning the justification for such high costs

The clip has reignited conversations about the growing divide between affordability and location, with many South Africans expressing frustration and disappointment over the unaffordable housing market

A video of a woman expressing disbelief over a R3.2 million apartment in Sea Point, Cape Town, has sparked widespread outrage and debate on social media about South Africa’s housing affordability crisis.

In the clip, uploaded by the woman herself under her TikTok handle @tay_talk_tok, the lady shared her shock after viewing the tiny apartment, which measures just 24 square metres. She voiced her frustration, saying:

"R3.2 million so you could lay on your bed and touch the fridge. You mad, bro, if you think that this is normal."

Her reaction resonated with many South Africans who felt priced out of the property market. The apartment is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit with a single parking space and is located in one of Cape Town’s most sought-after areas.

Despite its compact size, the high price tag is reportedly due to its prime location and ocean views. However, for many online users, that justification wasn’t enough with one person stating the following in the comments.

"Yoh guys. We are struggling."

The woman continued her rant, saying she once lived in a much larger apartment that had given her "panic attacks bigger than this."

"I can’t normalise this. I just can’t. And I know this is an ongoing conversation, but I think it’s important that we continue to shout when we see these places because this is wild, wild, wild."

Mzansi peeps flooded the comment section agreeing with her, with many calling the price "ridiculous" and "unrealistic." Others pointed out that for R3.2 million, one could buy a spacious home in other provinces such as Gauteng or KwaZulu-Natal.

The TikTok user @tay_talk_tok's video, posted on 7 October 2025, has reignited the conversation around Cape Town’s skyrocketing property prices, where even small studio apartments in upmarket areas are now being sold for millions.

It has also highlighted the growing divide between affordability and location, as locals question who such properties are truly meant for.

Mzansi weighs in on the R3.2 million Cape Town apartment

South Africans reacted with mixed feelings as they flooded the comments section to express their thoughts.

Christinah stated:

"You could buy a four bedroom house in JHB for that price."

Fikile said:

"There is no regulatory bodies on pricing of homes?! Cause that is ridiculous."

KaBoesie expressed:

"The buyer is only paying €160,000. Cheap cheap if you're born in the right country. Just not this one."

Kobus wrote:

"The America is really showing in Cape Town."

ChadMurie shared:

"They increase the prices of homes and increase the rent in cape town but the salaries stay the same."

Juanita | Travel + Lifestyle replied:

"They’re taking us for a joke."

Nugget_N_Noxx commented:

"The Cape Town property market has become disgusting."

Watch the video below:

