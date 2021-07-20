Local Car Manufacturing Company Mureza Has Mzansi Feeling All Kinds of Inspired

A local car manufacturing company Mureza Auto Company is making huge strides in its plans to disrupt the African automotive landscape

The company aims to become a leading car manufacturer on the continent with the aim of solving uniquely African transportation challenges

There was a ton of reactions on social media to the company's upcoming launch of its first 100 cars that will be released in the coming days

A local automotive manufacturing company has Mzansi's attention as it readies to roll out a first of its kind vehicle model into the southern African market.

Mureza Auto Company has revealed that it is releasing the first batch of its Prim8 hatchback vehicle into a saturated continental and global automotive market next week.

A South African automotive manufacturing company is bracing to disrupt a competitive market with the release of its first batch of vehicles. Image: @CoMureza/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

The cars were assembled at a plant located in Rosslyn, Pretoria with the movers and shakers getting over the line in spite of the economic challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

On its website, the company outlines its vision as wanting to become a leading car manufacturer on the African continent. It says its aim is to solve transportation challenges in Africa by producing the best quality vehicles suited for conditions on the continent.

In November, last year, Briefly News reported that the car company aims to separate itself from its competitors by using more human labour as opposed to robots, despite the latter being the go-to method for producing or assembling cars.

There was a ton of reactions to a Facebook post – which garnered over 5 000 reactions – to the company's plans to have its first batch of 100 cars released in the coming days.

The post received more than 400 shares with just as many comments. Briefly News took a look at some of the heartwarming and inspiring comments below.

Nyaghosaima Shimbeshe said:

"Wow! That's what am talking about. We can do it, yes we can. We shall stop depending on the investors. Congratulations, my brother."

Nancy Oniel wrote:

"And in my [home] country, Botswana, we cannot even feed our own, let alone think of manufacturing a car. This life mara!"

Hashim Makawa added:

"Let's give support to this achievement guys, it is incredible [and] wonderful in the sense that we mustn't only be judged as looters by the opposite race."

Mzwandile Sbiya offered:

"Wow! Great news for the black nation. May God keep the business alive and continue to employ more black people."

Langelihle Mzobe noted:

"Finally, I am super proud of you guys. I hope you receive all the support in South Africa and the world."

Thokoza Dube commented:

"I just pray and hope they don't charge us an arm and both legs like the [other] car manufacturers are doing."

