Mzansi Feeling Inspired by One Man’s Hustle: “I Hustle Hard”

One man's hustle has gone down well with Mzansi as many on social media took turns to heap praise on the burgeoning entrepreneur

Choosing to block out all the noise and charge for what for him is life's ultimate calling card, @kasi_Poultry_Mp has many on social media taking inspiration

Asked how he was hustling in order to survive the lockdown, the young hustler said that he goes straight to the streets to make sure he doesn't drown in poverty

It is a sight to see when someone puts all excuses aside in pursuit of a dream. It is an even more glorious sight to see it all working out for them after they spilt their guts for such a pursuit.

There is the story of one such man who blocked out all the noise and gunned for what in his books translates to the ultimate source of contentment; hustling.

Mzansi has drawn inspiration from one man's hustle as he guns to keep from drowning in poverty. Image: @kasi_Poultry_Mp/ Twitter.

What form of hustle, you ask? The answer is poultry farming.

A user with the handle @kasi_Poultry_Mp on Twitter told Briefly News in a recent interaction that poverty is the choice he chose not to make and his everyday hustle is testament to that.

Asked how he was hustling in order to survive the lockdown? He said:

"I go straight to the streets to make sure I don't drown in poverty. I hustle hard," said the kasi (township) poultry farmer.

Naturally, there was a massive flood of reactions to these words as social media users, namely Facebook, shared different sentiments and parted with words of encourgement.

Briefly News took a look at some of the best ones to come from this.

Karabo Nkanyezi said:

"Big up to people who've got no empty pride. They will hustle, unlike those with empty pride, who will tell you, 'I'm a graduate, I can't do this'."

Mzukisi Tsengiwe Jnr wrote:

"Salute to him, we should support him big time."

Duncan Dladla commented:

"Black child your dreams are valid."

Praise Zwane Zwane added:

"Woooooow this is great. Can I have your details, I need to support."

Terrence Malose shared:

"Keep on hustling, we're all the same brother. Salute!"

Olebogeng Legote noted:

"Yes, Mr/ Miss Poultry farmer. Hustle, hustle, hustle hard."

Zanoxolo Dumile imparted:

"Hustle, my brother. God bless you."

