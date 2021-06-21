Rent a Maid: Mzansi Woman’s Hustle Raises Eyebrows: “It’s a Big No”

A young South African woman was recently snapped holding a board at a local robot asking people to support her "Rent a maid" business

Taking to Twitter, a South African Twitter user shared the post with his followers and received an influx of comments from locals who were quick to share their thoughts

Many of them thought that the young woman had worded the sign incorrectly and accused her of promoting "slavery" by wanting to "rent" human beings to other people

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A young South African man recently caused a big debate online after sharing a snap of a local woman who was seen promoting her hustle at a street robot at an unknown location here in Mzansi.

"Rent a maid"

The young woman was spotted at the robot holding a cardboard sign that said:

"I have a cleaning company, please support me by renting a maid," she also added her contact details for interested partners.

This woman's hustle is a big no. Image: @Urbaniologist1

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

An uproar of upset

Locals did not seem to like the idea of renting a human and made these thoughts known in the comment section. Read a few of their comments below:

@NHI_a_Must said:

"This is Labour Brokers 101 if you did not know what it means. Maids earn too little. Now imagine someone taking part in it. Big No."

@TumisoMoatshe said:

"Renting a maid? Who does the job? Let's not use other people's kids to build your own empire"

@VK90687734 said:

"Sounds like a pimp to me."

@FraserMlo said:

"That is slavery, she didn't put it in a respective way."

Less controversial hustle news

Briefly News also reported that these days finding a job is as hard as winning the lotto. This is why watching a determined young woman make something of herself despite life's difficulties is as refreshing as getting water after being stuck in a desert for days on end.

In a truly inspirational Facebook post, Smangele Ndlunkulu Ngema asked people to kindly support her blanket washing business. Snaps of her hard at work show that she stomps the blankets clean using only her feet - the true African way.

The hustle: When you get time drop your blankets and laundry. 1 blanket -R90, two blankets R160, and a basket of your dirty laundry R200. N.B: I don't do house calls.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za