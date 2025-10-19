A public hospital in Auckland Park , Johannesburg, has cleared its R17 million electricity debt with City Power

The power utility said the payment is part of its ongoing campaign to recover outstanding debts owed to City Power

The Auckland Park hospital had previously agreed to a payment plan with City Power to prevent disconnection

On Friday, 17 October 2025, the Johannesburg power utility, City Power, together with the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), focused its operations on non-paying customers in Auckland Park, Croesus, and Industria.

City Power targets non-paying customers

A public hospital in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, has cleared its R17 million electricity debt with City Power. The utility confirmed that the payment forms part of a wider effort to recover more than R1.6 billion owed to its Hursthill substation. Since July 2025, City Power has been disconnecting non-paying commercial customers as part of this campaign.

The Auckland Park hospital, which had previously arranged a payment plan to avoid disconnection, has now fully settled its outstanding electricity debt. City Power stated that the total arrears in the area stood at R36 million, but following the hospital’s payment, the balance has dropped to R19 million. The utility is urging all customers to settle their accounts promptly to avoid disconnection.

