Former Young Africans SC CEO Senzo Mbatha has described Nasreddine Nabi's coaching style while also explaining why he is different from Pitso Mosimane.

The Tunisian manager recently left Kaizer Chiefs after just one full season with the Premier Soccer League giants and also ending their ten-year wait for a title, by leading them to victory in the Nedbank Cup last season.

Mbatha praised coaches who possess strong leadership and organizational qualities, highlighting Pitso Mosimane as a prime example. He explained that Mosimane is capable of managing every aspect of his team — from player relations to overall preparation — which allows club management to focus on other matters. The only time a manager needs to engage with him, Mbatha noted, is when results aren’t going his way.

He emphasized that with Mosimane, there is never a concern about the team’s readiness or understanding of instructions because of his thorough and hands-on coaching approach.

In contrast, Mbatha described Nabi as a coach who thrives when given structural support. He explained that Nabi works best when provided with administrative assistance — for instance, having documents or plans prepared in advance so that he can refine and tailor them to his vision rather than starting from scratch.

Source: Briefly News