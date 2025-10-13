A German food content creator shared a video showing how she makes traditional South African biltong from scratch

The woman explained the difference between biltong and beef jerky, showing how she marinates the meat in spices and vinegar before air-drying it for several days

Social media users loved the video, with South Africans praising her efforts, and some people from other countries asking if the meat is eaten raw

A woman from Germany shared her simple biltong recipe. Images: @nzilamiyoba

A German food content creator has impressed social media users after sharing a video showing how she makes traditional South African biltong from scratch. The clip, posted on 3 March 2025, quickly went viral, racking up over 19,000 reactions and more than 300 comments from people who were fascinated by the process.

The video shows the woman preparing the popular South African snack in her own home. She starts by explaining what biltong is and how it differs from beef jerky.

"Biltong is a traditional South African dried and cured meat, similar to beef jerky but with key differences in preparation and flavour. It's made by marinating meat, usually beef but also game meat like kudu or ostrich, in a mixture of salt, vinegar, coriander, black pepper, and other spices. The meat is then air-dried for several days, resulting in a rich, flavourful, and slightly chewy snack," she explains.

In the video, the woman slices pieces of meat on a chopping board and places them in a stainless steel bowl. She adds the spices and salt mixture, making sure each piece absorbs the flavour. Then, she pours in a liquid marinade and lets the meat soak it up. Once the meat is ready, she places it in a dryer, making sure none of the pieces are touching each other so they can dry individually. After a time skip, she shows the finished product—the biltong has turned from fresh red to a dark brown colour, showing that it's been properly cured and dried. She then packages the biltong, labels it, and takes a bite to show how it tastes.

"Making my own biltong means I can control the flavours, the cut of meat, and the drying process, ensuring it's just how I like it. So tell me, are you team biltong or are you team beef jerky?" she asks at the end of the video.

Mzansi loves German woman's recipe

Social media users loved the video, with many South Africans praising the woman for making biltong and doing such a great job.

@lucia_klaas wrote:

"Looks yummy 🥰🥰🥰 Team biltong here ♥️."

@miss_angelina asked:

"Wait... Is the meat eaten raw???"

@leschia_m23 gushed:

"Biltong ❤️🥳 Chilli Bites 😭."

@daily_with_april joked:

"She is the African Nara Smith 🤣🤣🤣."

@zande said:

"You did great! Fan from South Africa. 🥰👏🏾."

@rebecca_tilahun added:

"We have the same thing in Ethiopia. We call it kwanta. This looks yummy."

What is biltong

Content creator @nzilamiyoba, who shares a lot of food content on her social media pages, showed her followers how she makes traditional South African biltong from scratch. According to Wikipedia, biltong is a traditional South African dried and cured meat snack made from beef or game like ostrich and kudu. The name comes from Afrikaans—“bil” meaning buttock and “tong” meaning strip.

Unlike beef jerky, which is cooked at high heat, biltong is air-dried for several days, giving it a softer texture and richer taste. The meat is also cut thicker and never smoked. It’s a popular high-protein snack, with some types containing up to 67% protein.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

