On 16 October, 2025, Oxford University Press South Africa (OUPSA) launched a new Foundation Phase textbook series that reflects the country's diversity in a more meaningful and representative way. The educational publisher released the Braille edition of the Aweh! reading series for blind and low-visioned learners.

OUPSA donated 30 Braille textbooks, available under an open licence, and 60 accompanying audio CDs to support inclusive learning in South African classrooms. The lucky recipients were the learners at Athlone School for the Blind in Cape Town. The development of the series directly responds to the Department of Basic Education's call for inclusive, bias-free learning materials that promote social cohesion.

Sharon Villette, OUPSA's Schools Publisher, shared:

"Adding Braille is a practical example of how we move from inclusive representation to inclusive access. It's one more way to ensure no learner is left behind on the literacy journey."

The textbook series introduces learners to a vibrant cast of characters and relatable, everyday scenes shaped by South Africa's diversity.

Sharon explained that in the early years of learning, what children read and see shapes how they see themselves and the world.

"That's why inclusive content cannot be optional or superficial. It must be intentional."

Speaking about the characters, Sharon stated that they reflect children from various provinces, religious backgrounds, and family environments in South Africa. Some of the characters include:

Aslam: A Cape Town Muslim boy who loves all things flying. Viraj: A Hindu boy and wheelchair user who enjoys maths and problem-solving. Lizzy: A Jewish girl from Bloemfontein who never goes anywhere without her dog and books.

The stories also feature families living in both townships and affluent suburbs, single-parent families, multi-generational households, and happy, healthy, and engaged children of all races and abilities.

Gail Williams, the principal of Athlone School for the Blind, which falls under the Metropole North Education District, according to the Western Cape Government's website, said about the handover:

"We were very excited because we don't have a reading series in all the mediums our learners need, because we need Braille. We've got audio learners, and then some of our learners need large print. It's very good that we can cater for all our learners."

The Aweh! series is available on OUPSA's website.

