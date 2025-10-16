South African media personality Basetsana Kumalo was recently celebrated for her exemplary career

The former Miss South Africa title-holder received an award at the BPI Iconic Leadership and Excellence Awards, recognising her leadership and consistency

She announced the accolade on social media, saying she was honoured to have received the award and thanked her supporters for their praise

Former beauty queen Basetsana Kumalo was recognised for her leadership and consistency.

South African media personality Basetsana "Bassie" Kumalo was honoured at the recent BPI Iconic Leadership and Excellence Awards on 4 October 2025.

The businesswoman and former beauty queen received the BPI Mid-Mile Category Award, exemplifying her leadership and career trajectory.

Sharing the news on her Instagram page, the former Miss South Africa expressed gratitude for the accolade, saying she was honoured to receive the award.

In her acceptance speech, Kumalo reflected on the award, which recognises Individuals who are transitioning between the BPI Future Leader and the Business Excellence and Leadership Awards.

Bassie described it as a “full-circle moment” in her journey, which has shifted from television and pageantry to philanthropy, dedicated mentorship, and establishing successful businesses.

"When I look back on my journey from television to business, from storytelling to creating platforms for others, what has sustained me is purpose. Purpose grounded in a belief that we can shape narratives, we can open doors, especially for those whose voices aren’t always heard."

Kumalo also reflected on what true leadership means to her.

"The long road of service, the daily choices to remain ethical when shortcuts were tempting and the responsibility to create space where others can rise."

She underscored that the award was not hers alone, but dedicated to her family, mentors who believed in her, and the young leaders who inspire her.

Basetsana "Bassie" Kumalo received an award at the BPI Iconic Leadership and Excellence Awards in the BPI Mid-Mile category.

The incredible honour speaks to Bassie's years-long journey in the media space and highlights her dedication to opening doors and speaking up for the marginalised.

Her post was accompanied by a video from the award ceremony, which captured the loud applause from the audience who celebrated her recognition, and the reaction on social media was no different.

Watch Basetsana Kumalo accept her award:

South Africans praise Basetsana Kumalo

Fans and peers sang Bassie's praises for the incredible honour. Here are some of their comments:

lalatuku said:

"Congratulations, my friend, well deserved."

sindiletwi cheered:

"Blessings to the gift that keeps on giving for a lifetime. Siyakubongela, leadership, examplar."

rekkysignature showed love to Basetsana Kumalo:

"Always proud of you! And thank you for trusting me with your hair!"

Online users sang Basetsana Kumalo's praises for her BPI Iconic Leadership and Excellence award.

pennymkhize wrote:

"Beaming with pride."

drsylvester100 praised:

"Phambili, Qhawekazi!!"

