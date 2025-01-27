Phumeza Mdabe shared a heartwarming video of her blind son, Mpilo Mdabe, also known as DJ Influence, showcasing his impressive DJing skills

The actress urged fans to support her son's growing career by following his Instagram page for updates

Social media users praised Phumeza for consistently supporting her son's dream and creating an encouraging environment for his talent to flourish

Popular actress Phumeza Mdabe warmed hearts with a touching video of her blind son Mpilo Mdabe showing off his impressive DJing skills. The star who has been praised for supporting her baby's dream urged fans to follow and support him.

Actress Phumeza Mdabe showed off her son DJ Influence's DJing skills.

Source: Instagram

Phumeza Mdabe's son impresses with his DJing skills

Phumeza Mdabe is nailing her role as a mother. Whether she is sharing some haircare tips with her beautiful daughter Khumo Mdabe or warming hearts with videos of her visually impaired son's special gifts, the star always shares sweet content.

Taking to her X page the Legacy actress shared a video of her blind son Mpilo Mdabe also known as DJ Influence showing off his DJing skills. She called on her fans and followers to support her son's booming career. She wrote:

"A snippet from Dj Influence’s live mix on TikTok last night! Follow him on his Instagram @mpilontsikashoba to get updates👏🏽"

Fans can't get enough of Phumeza Mdabe's son

Social media users loved DJ Influence's beautiful set. Fans also praised the talented actress for supporting her son.

@manqobangwenya2 said:

"The support has been consistent from you. Big up 💪🏿"

@Luveni2020 commented:

"The kind of parent you need by your side. Your follower and supporter."

@de_bongza10 wrote:

"This is amazing to see such talent at an early age wow incredible support from the family 🥰"

@SabeloNkomonde1 added:

"The boy is really talented. Well done to the parents for creating the enabling environment for the young man."

@K_laniM said:

"Ncoooo I'm here for the smile 😃 the lil sis brought to his face the moment she started singing 👌🏾🤌🏾🙌🏾😍"

@NomveloeM wrote:

"Just followed him🙏your kid is so talented. Big ups to you for being such a supportive mom💪🥰✨"

Actress Phumeza Mdabe's son DJ Influence shines in viral video.

Source: Instagram

Source: Briefly News