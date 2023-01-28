Phumeza Mdabe posted a haircare video on Instagram taken with her teenage daughter and people loved it

The TV presenter can be seen going through the steps in the haircare routine while bonding with her daughter at the same time

Phumeza's Instagram followers appreciated the clip and took notes on how the celebrity looked after her fair

Phumeza Mdabe and her daughter posted a video about haircare. Image: @phumezamdabe/Instagram

Phumeza Mdabe's fans got a glimpse of her teenage daughter Khumo Mdabe in an Instagram video they shot together.

The actress who is married to Mnqobi 'Shota' Mdabe can be seen in the clip untangling, washing and moisturising her luscious and repeating the same process with her daughter. She captioned the Insta video:

"Wash day was a bit much today. Different hair types have different results to the same process. All because I decided to do both mine and @khumoshoba‘s hair on the same day. Also used the same pre-poo, bad idea. I’m glad it’s done!"

Phumeza Mdabe's SA fans react to the haircare video posted on Instagram

People enjoyed seeing Phumeza in parenting mode and asked the actress about the products she uses for her hair and daughter.

@azania_posted:

"That final shot is the best . I miss these moments from when my daughter was young."

@thandiswamazwai asked::

"Bathong my daughter is so big now. Does she even know that I’m her auntie?"

@barny_mona said:

"Great bonding session."

@dudumpandla asked"

"Beautiful hair P, what products are you using?❤️"

@diamond_kcm stated:

"I’m here for the daughter at the end, the laughter."

@kekemamabye mentioned:

"Show off, ke kopa just 15 cm for my hairline."

@mrsmbhele commented:

"Your hair guys. Wow!"

@khosi.awesome wrote:

"Ndicela ezinwele yhu azintle. Noba zeziphi kwezo zenu. I love it."

